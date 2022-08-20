Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

New shows, movies, books and songs fill lots of my time as a teen. From the new hit show “The Summer I Turned Pretty” to Colleen Hoover’s bibliography, I have kept myself entertained over the summer.

In Amazon Prime’s new series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” starring Lola Tung, Belly must deal with her first love and heartbreak while stuck in a love triangle of two brothers whose family vacations with Belly’s each summer. The show is based off another summer hit, Jenny Han’s book series. Although the first book was released in 2009, the new show led many to read the trilogy of young adult romance novels.

