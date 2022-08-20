New shows, movies, books and songs fill lots of my time as a teen. From the new hit show “The Summer I Turned Pretty” to Colleen Hoover’s bibliography, I have kept myself entertained over the summer.
In Amazon Prime’s new series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” starring Lola Tung, Belly must deal with her first love and heartbreak while stuck in a love triangle of two brothers whose family vacations with Belly’s each summer. The show is based off another summer hit, Jenny Han’s book series. Although the first book was released in 2009, the new show led many to read the trilogy of young adult romance novels.
“Stranger Things” season four premiered on Netflix, also catching the eyes of teens. The series has made its way onto social media, with discussion about its new character, Vecna, the “Upside Down,” and fan favorite, Eddie Munson. The hit show also brought Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill” into light 37 years after being released.
“Elvis” showcased the ups and downs of Elvis’ career as well as his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Austin Butler could not have done a better job at portraying the rock ’n’ roll artist, and any viewer could easily see how much effort he and the rest of the cast put into making the movie.
Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” sampling Elvis’ song “Hound Dog” also made a connection between the ‘50s star and today’s teens.
“Purple Hearts” was a tear-jerking drama starring Sofia Carson as Cassie, a musician battling diabetes, and Nicholas Galitizine as Luke, a U.S. Marine. The couple, each for their own reason, make an agreement to marry each other solely for military benefits. Despite their many differences, the fine line between their pretend marriage and reality blur. The movie does an amazing job showing how real the struggles of dealing with a disease are as well as the emotional life of being in a military family.
Colleen Hoover’s many books have also sparked the interest of teens after they quickly became a popular topic of TikTok. My favorite book by the romance author is “It Ends With Us.” Lily has lived a hard life in a small town in Maine, but after moving to Boston, she and a neurosurgeon, Ryle, hit it off. Despite Ryle’s no dating rule, he has a soft spot for Lily, and she has a pull toward him, too. As Lily’s relationship with Ryle grows to be more and more, she begins questioning it. After running into her first love and protector, Atlas, her relationship with Ryle is threatened.
As an avid Taylor Swift fan, her music is entertainment to me every season and year, but the singer released two new songs this summer. “This Love,” a hit song from the album “1989,” was rerecorded and released in May, and Swift fans did what they do best: speculate her next drop. Fans across the globe have created entertainment by coming together to find any reason to believe her next release will be a rerecord of her album “1989.” In June, Swift released “Carolina,” a single written for the motion picture “Where the Crawdads Sing,” another hit movie this summer.