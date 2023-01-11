As the new year begins, many people hope to make drastic changes to improve their lives. The easiest way to do this is to take intentional steps to reset your mind, body and physical space. Starting from a clean slate is always better than simply trying to build something new on top of a rough foundation. The following steps are small changes you can make to set yourself up for success this year. Here’s to making 2023 the best year yet.
1 Drink more water — Being constantly dehydrated isn’t good for anyone. Whether it is an immediate action or a goal you spend the next 365 days working toward, you will never regret being hydrated.
2 Develop a skincare routine — Taking care of your skin is a simple habit that will pay off for years to come. There are many great skincare brands, tips and products on social media platforms such as TikTok. Feeling clean and having better skin is sure to make anyone even a bit more confident.
3 Clean out EVERYTHING (drawers, closets, bags, etc.) — Out with the old, in with the new. By decluttering, your physical and mental spaces are going to feel much less hectic and overwhelming.
4 Reevaluating relationships — Sometimes, it can be easy to get caught up in the constant flow of peers and get distracted by those people who do not deserve a place in your life anymore. We all outgrow people and relationships, and it is perfectly fine to remove yourself from the ones that no longer serve you, are weighing you down, or are harming you in any way. After all, you have to cut off the dead to allow the new to grow. It may be difficult, but taking the time to prioritize who you give attention to will be beneficial in the long run.
5 Create a resolution, then establish clear steps to accomplish it — Creating a resolution can lead to many goals that seem fantastic, but are unlikely to ever be attained. By creating a clear list of steps you can take, maybe even a rough timeline, you can monitor your progress throughout the year.
6 Unplug — Spending time away from screens is not only better for your physical health, but also for your mental and emotional wellbeing. Set apart specific time to shut off the screen and spend time in the world around you.
7 Try out new hobbies — By creating a long list of potential hobbies to try this year, you supply yourself with plenty of options and opportunities. Starting on this sooner rather than later allows you to take the time to perfect and enjoy this hobby. Maybe the hobby will lead to a happier and/or healthier version of yourself.
8 Tidy up your space — Whether it is your bedroom, your house or wherever you spend the bulk of your time, cleaning everything up and decluttering allows you to focus on whatever the new year may throw your way. Doing small things every day, such as putting your shoes away when you get home or staying on top of your dirty laundry on specific days, helps to keep everything from piling up.
9 Unfollowing social media pages — Just as decluttering your physical space is important, decluttering your digital space is just as vital. Take an hour or so to go through each of your social media accounts and unfollow pages that you do not enjoy anymore.
10 Try a new hairstyle — New year, new you! Now is the time to try out that hairstyle or haircut that you’ve long since been admiring. The worst case scenario: you hate it, never wear your hair like that again and life goes on.
11 Reinvent your style — Is there a new look that you’ve been contemplating? Take the jump and wear it. Once again: new year, new you!
12 Listen to new music — In today’s society, there is a never-ending supply of musical artists. Listen to some new artists: you might just discover your new favorite song.
13 Wash your bedding — Fresh sheets are sure to make your entire bedroom feel fresh and clean. What better feeling to start the year off with?
14 Clean your shoes — No one wants to have to wear muddy shoes every day. Take the time to scrub those soles. There are tons of tutorials on TikTok and YouTube on how to clean specific types of shoes in the most effective way.
15 Wash your makeup brushes — If you wear makeup, you use these very often. Naturally, they get pretty dirty. Cleaning them will do wonders for your skin. Pro tip: Hang them upside down or set them upside down in a cup to dry so the water doesn’t loosen the glue on the bristles.
16 Extra self care steps — Face masks, hair masks, exfoliating scrubs and more — these self care products may not be practical for daily use, but taking the extra time and effort every once in a while pays off.
17 Scheduling all of the appointments you’ve been putting off — From eye doctors, to dentists, to dermatologists, sometimes these tasks are unavoidable and necessary. As dreadful as it may seem, going ahead and scheduling those appointments will get them over with so you don’t have the daunting tasks hanging over your head this year.
18 Creating a budget plan — Who doesn’t want to save money this year? Making a particular plan for how you’re going to budget this year saves a lot of stress later on.
19 Planners and calendars — Life is busy for all of us. Things can easily get overwhelming, and then many people’s first instinct is to procrastinate and avoid everything. Using planners and calendars helps you to plan everything out, schedule accordingly and avoid unnecessary stress.
20 Fixing your sleep schedule — It seems like no teens go to bed early, even with school starting very early in the mornings. Getting a good night of rest makes a world of difference in your health, focus, attitude and overall wellbeing.
21 Stay on top of your schoolwork and homework — The new semester is just about to begin. Even if the last one did not go well for you, staying organized and not getting behind on your work is the key to a successful second semester.
22 Taking time for yourself — Life can easily become overwhelming when you are always surrounded by others. Taking time to care for yourself and spend time alone is vital for revitalizing your mental wellbeing and reducing stress.
23 Trying your best to be optimistic — Everything is not going to be perfect all the time, and that’s OK. There’s always tomorrow to try again. Even when things get tough, seem impossible, or feel utterly hopeless, trying your best to have a good attitude makes a bigger difference than you may think. Your outlook changes everything, so make it a priority to look at this new year in a positive light, even though everything may not always be positive. You are trying your best, and that is all you can do.