Taylor Jenkins Reid is a well-acclaimed author, known for a variety of popular novels. Reid has written novels of wealth, of heartbreak, of past, of love, of family, of relationships — the list continues.

Reid has the ability to create a connection to the reader through her writing, successfully forming a difficult bridge from character to reader. Her words have led her to become one of my favorite authors, quickly climbing to the top through Evelyn’s determination, through Camila’s love, through Daisy’s wit, through Nina’s bravery and more.

