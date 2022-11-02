Exec. Producer Natalia Anderson and Writer Taylor Jenkins Reid seen at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu and Paramount Digital Entertainment’s “Resident Advisors” at Paramount Studios on March 31, 2015, in Hollywood, CA.
Eric Charbonneau | Invision for Paramount Digital Entertainment/AP Images
Taylor Jenkins Reid is a well-acclaimed author, known for a variety of popular novels. Reid has written novels of wealth, of heartbreak, of past, of love, of family, of relationships — the list continues.
Reid has the ability to create a connection to the reader through her writing, successfully forming a difficult bridge from character to reader. Her words have led her to become one of my favorite authors, quickly climbing to the top through Evelyn’s determination, through Camila’s love, through Daisy’s wit, through Nina’s bravery and more.
This review will cover her most popular books including “Malibu Rising”, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and “Daisy Jones and the Six.” This review will provide a description of what is coming for her new novel, “Carrie Soto is Back,” as well.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”
In the book “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” we travel to the world of glitz and glam, a world of fake smiles and secret love. We learn Evelyn’s deepest secrets through the eyes of her reporter Monique Grant. When hired by this mysterious woman, Monique is told to keep these detailed stories and delicate secrets hidden from the outside world, until death takes its toll on Evelyn Hugo. She is told to write a biography of sorts, of this woman’s eventful life. Monique is in charge of answering the question the world is dying to know: Who did Evelyn truly love?
I adore this book and all Evelyn had to say. I read this book in less than three days if I remember correctly. I very highly recommend this book for those who enjoy drama, love and the lives of others. There is a hint of mystery behind Monique Grants connection to Evelyn, but one that creates a plot twist to keep you reading.
This book is one of my favorites. It involves family, love, lust, music, drama and friendship. It involves choosing family first, choosing yourself, choosing others, choosing love and choosing fame. Reid has a way of inviting you to choose your own path, your own character, through her details and words. You will find a character to relate to, one that fits your morals or your dreams and desires.
“Daisy Jones and the Six” is a story of a growing band of unlikely friends and family. Some find love in this band, others find lust and risk love, and some find their sound and passion. This book is one I will always recommend to any age, any interest; there are multiple parts, quotes, and people to love in this book.
“Malibu Rising”
This novel introduces the Rivera family and their captivating family history. We learn the personalities of all of the children in the family of Nina, Jay, Hud and Kit. We learn of June’s history (the mother), and their father. We learn of this couples so-called love and history, and the ruins that they have left their children in. We learn of Nina’s perseverance, Hut’s love, Kit’s growing youth and experiences, and of Jay’s dreams.
The way Reid writes, you wouldn’t think you could become so attached to the lives of these characters, but in a second you’re in their shoes, living their reality. This book focuses on a party held every year, and the dramas hidden throughout the infamous Rivera house. We live in this family’s past, and their upcoming future — a story that I would read again and again.
“Carrie Soto is Back”
This book I have yet to read, but is on the top of my list to read soon. This book is about the infamous Carrie Soto, a woman who has retired from tennis as the bast player the world has seen. Carrie Soto is Back tells the story of her crawl back to fame, with past love and current pride getting in the way.