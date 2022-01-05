Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.
Happy New Year! I don’t know about you, but I really cannot believe that it’s already 2022. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, which was almost two whole years ago, it seems like time has flown by. In honor of the new year, let’s recap one important event from each month in 2021.
January — President Joe Biden was inaugurated
After nearly three weeks of votes being counted in Nov. 2020, it was confirmed that Joe Biden won the election. Despite any one person’s opinion on him, he was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20.
February — Buccaneers win the Super Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl with a final score of 31-9 on Feb. 7.
March — One year in quarantine
March 13, 2021 marked one entire year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
April — “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift re-recorded her album, “Fearless.” It was released on April 9, 2021 and included unreleased songs alongside all of the re-recorded tracks from the original release in 2008.
May — “Sour”
Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, “Sour.” It contains 11 tracks and instantly became a hit.
June — Adult Swim trend
TikTok was flooded with people creating their own versions of Adult Swim commercials. These videos were accompanied by the song, “Running Away” by VANO 3000.
Billie Eilish released her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever.” It contains 16 songs and was an immediate success.
August — Back to school
Many students were able to return to in-person school after being virtual for the 2020-2021 school year.
September — Gritt’s Farm reopens for the season
On Sept. 18, Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo reopened for the season. Tons of fall activities, such as corn mazes, everything pumpkin related, and much more are offered here.
October — “Halloween Kills”
The new Michael Myers movie, “Halloween Kills,” is released on October 15.
November — “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift released the re-recording of her “Red” album. Just as her previous re-recording, it contained both new and old tracks. There are 31 songs in total, including the 10 minute version of “All Too Well.”
December — Not-so white ChristmasTemperatures on Christmas Day were unexpectedly warm in 2021. Many joked that a cookout could have been held in lieu of the traditional Christmas dinner.
It’s definitely been one eventful year. Here’s to hoping that 2022 is better than 2020 and 2021. Let’s make it great!