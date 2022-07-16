Recently, social media has been buzzing with theories, memes and posts of all kinds regarding “Stranger Things.” Some people, however, have absolutely no idea what that is. If this is you, or perhaps you are contemplating whether or not to devote your time to watching it, you are in luck! Here is a basic overview of “Stranger Things,” free of spoilers.
It all began on July 15, 2016 when Netflix launched this Netflix Original series. It is set in Hawkins, Indiana in November 1983. The series begins with following Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair, who are all middle schoolers at Hawkins Middle School. They enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons, a popular fantasy role-playing game. Suddenly, Will goes missing one night while on a bike ride. This catapults the friends, and their entire town, into a series of very bizarre and mysterious events.
One day while searching for their missing friend, Mike, Lucas and Dustin come across a young girl in the woods. Her head is shaved, she is wearing a T-shirt that is far too big for her, and she seems confused. They bring her back to Mike’s house to find out more about her. She ends up having superpowers. She was involved in a research project, where she was given the identification of 011. The boys decide to call her El, short for Eleven. She is known by Jane to the rest of Hawkins.
Using El’s powers, the group is able to locate Will. He is in an alternate dimension called the Upside Down. The Upside Down contains an exact replica of Hawkins, but it is filled with a plethora of evil creatures. Each of these creatures, as it turns out, are monsters from the game Dungeons and Dragons. Unfortunately, Will has been captured by one of these monsters. It is up to El and the rest of the group to save Will and bring him back to reality. Along the way, they are joined by both Nancy Wheeler, Mike’s sister, and Steve Harrington, Nancy’s boyfriend. Through epic battles, terrifying risks, and supernatural abilities, they all band together to save Will and their town.
Through the seasons, the group’s battle against the Upside Down and its many monsters continues. Along come a few new additions to the group: Max Mayfield, Robin Buckley and Eddie Munson. Each season features a new monster to be fought. It is discovered that each creature from the Upside Down is connected through a hive mind. Many more important details are uncovered through the series. The four existing seasons of this series include an incredible cast, a multitude of character development, surreal events, fear, uncertainty and tragic deaths that never fail to devastate the audience. “Stranger Things” is truly a captivating show.
The latest season, Season 4, was released in two parts. Volume One, which contained the first seven episodes, was released on May 27. Viewers had to wait until July 1 for the final two episodes to be released in Volume Two. The final season is set to be released in 2024, but the exact date has not yet been revealed. In the meantime, the entire series is available on Netflix. Catch up, you will not regret it!