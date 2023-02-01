Throughout this and last year I have read a variety of books — some romantic, some realistic fiction and other topics. For February, I wanted to give you something materialistic to fall in love with during the month of love.
Love can be found in a variety of places. One place for me will always be in the pages of my favorite authors, and story lines that keep me turning the pages. I wanted to share books to fall in love with this month. It’s easy to find adoration and admiration for the characters and the writing of these novels.
“Maybe in Another Life” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
This book was a gift from my grandfather for my birthday because it is my favorite author. I read this book in a few days due to Reid’s way of writing. This book follows the life of Hannah Martin, and the plot separates into two different lives after one fateful decision. There is a quote on the cover stating, “It is not a spoiler to say love always wins,” and I would continue to flip the front to read it again and again to see if it would help me know what would happen next, or how Hannah’s life would end up. In the end of the book, both plots fulfilled every question I gained through these pages. This book will make you fall in love with the possibility of your fate finding you before you’re ready, for there will be love after every page turn.
“Funny You Should Ask” by Elissa Sussman
I had heard about this book all throughout the summer and immediately put it on my “to read” list. The novel is written about a reporter, Channi Herowitz, and the famous star Gabe Parker. These characters have strong history, and the reader gets to watch the past relive itself through the continuous interviews these two have.
This book makes you fall in love with Channi Herowitz and her spunk, as well as Gabe Parker and his admirable personality. I read this book in one sitting; the plot kept me so intrigued, and truly felt as if I was living in this novel. The reader learns of Gabe’s secrets, and of Channi’s deepest admirations. If you want to fall in love with anything this month, I highly recommend falling into this story.
I will always be a fan of Reid and her work, and this story highlights her strengths beautifully. This story is written of the highs and lows of Carrie Soto’s aspiring career as a tennis player.
This novel I read in two days easily, falling once again into the world of TJR. Carrie’s infatuating story of success, loss and loyalty sucks the reader so quickly into the life of this famous tennis player coached by her father, Javier. Her father taught her everything involving the game, as well as how to live; the reader is lucky enough to watch the lessons for Carrie’s point of view. If anything, fall in love with the relationship between Carrie and her father.
“Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah
This novel is a story of friendship, loss, and growing up. The reader gets to watch as two best friends, Katie and Tully, grow up in an ever-changing world. It takes place in the ’70s and follows into the 2000s as they grow into adults. We get both points of view and grow quickly attached to this completely opposite pair of best friends. Both characters have completely different story lines, yet always find their way back to each other. This month fall in love with this friendship, just as quickly as I did when I read the first chapter.
“The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini
Fall in love with “The Kite Runner” this month, and the beautifully tragic story of two young boys, Amir and Hassan. The reader watches these two kids grow up, and as their lifelines separate in more ways than one, we learn of what truly connects the two. Love is represented in so many ways in this novel: the love and loyalty of Hassan, the redemption Amir needs, and the love they both experience in this painful lifetime. I highly recommend finding love in between the pages of this novel, it’s quite easy.