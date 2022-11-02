“Clueless” is a 1995 coming-of-age (romantic) comedy (directed by Amy Heckerling), based on the classic novel “Emma” by Jane Austen. The movie is about a high school student named Cher Horowitz, and her struggles with herself and her contribution to society.
Cher is from an upper class family, and enjoys giving people makeovers to help them, (even if they didn’t ask for them). She doesn’t realize it, but she becomes imposing and a little overbearing while giving the new girl Tai a makeover and forcing her to pursue Elton, their attractive classmate who would rather have Cher because of their equally sophisticated backgrounds.
Cher doesn’t realize it, but she turns Tai into a mean popular girl, and things don’t work out the way she wanted them to. The story is about Cher figuring out her life, and shifting her idea of helping others in a positive light.
Cher may be viewed as annoying or a bit overbearing to her classmates and those around her, but she is not an unlikable character. She does some very questionable things throughout the movie, but she learns from her mistakes, and that is what makes her human.
Most of us don’t have a father who makes $500 an hour, or have a computer to pick out our clothes, or even go shopping when we’re stressed, but we do have problems in school, with friends and figuring ourselves out. That is why “Clueless” is relatable and viewers can find familiarity in the characters, and their struggles.
Cher is a nice person and just wants to help people. She learns from her mistakes and realizes that donations for victims of natural disasters may be a better form of assistance than unsolicited makeovers. She wants people to know that there is more to her than fashion and shopping. She also shows us that there is nothing wrong with liking those things.
She also helps young women realize their self-worth, with her iconic “As if!” line, and her rejecting Elton when he makes a move on her, even though he is hot and popular. He goes against her values and she doesn’t tolerate it, because she is sure of herself and doesn’t date high school boys because they are too immature for her. In short, (and slightly crude language), Cher Horowitz is a badass.