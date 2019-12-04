Christmas is just around the corner and a big thing is Christmas movies. There are so many Christmas movies made and many more to come. There are so many to pick from to watch when you are in the Christmas spirit.
Many people have different favorite Christmas movies they like to watch. Younger people may like to watch different movies than elderly people. Some people may like the more popular Christmas movies like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “The Grinch.”
A TV channel that is known to make some great Christmas movies is Hallmark. You can also watch some movies on Netflix, Hulu and even get them on DVD.
“My favorite Christmas movie is definitely ‘Elf,’ and I love Christmas movies because they can make someone have a good day even when they’re upset,” said Logan Middle School 7th grader Savanna Akers.
Haiden Smith, a seventh grader at Logan Middle School, said, “My favorite Christmas movie is ‘A Christmas Story.’”
“My favorite is ‘The Santa Clause 3’ and I love Christmas movies because kids wake up, get all excited about it and it just makes Christmas more fun getting to watch all these movies,” said Logan Middle School’s 6th grader Paetyn Butcher.
“My favorite Christmas movie is ‘Frosty the Snowman,’” said Logan Middle School’s 7th grader Isabella Mark.
Mark added that Christmas movies are a great way to put people into the Christmas spirit.
Everybody loves Christmas movies and they are a great way to put someone into the Christmas spirit. There are so many different ones to watch and so many things you could watch them on. I already know one thing I plan to do in December is watch a bunch of Christmas movies!