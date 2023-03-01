Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“Daisy Jones & The Six” will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 3, bringing to life some of the most loved characters Taylor Jenkins Reid has created.

This show is highly anticipated amongst book lovers and fans of Reid. “Daisy Jones & The Six” will showcase many interviews between the band members (in the future) to tell the story of the life they had together through this band. The show will release an episode every Friday for 10 episodes, creating a high sense of anticipation for the viewers.

