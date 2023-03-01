“Daisy Jones & The Six” will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 3, bringing to life some of the most loved characters Taylor Jenkins Reid has created.
This show is highly anticipated amongst book lovers and fans of Reid. “Daisy Jones & The Six” will showcase many interviews between the band members (in the future) to tell the story of the life they had together through this band. The show will release an episode every Friday for 10 episodes, creating a high sense of anticipation for the viewers.
The show will highlight a band with diverse personalities, with a captivating storyline created by Reid. This acclaimed author executive produced the show, along with Scott Neustadter, hopefully bringing this fictional band to life in a way that all previous readers (and new) can enjoy.
In the novel, there are a multitude of original songs written by the band members, all relating to their current life situations or relating to the plot; Blake Mills and a number of co-writers have written and produced the original 24 songs that will be in this upcoming show.
This cast will consist of Riley Keough playing the infamous Daisy Jones, the beloved Sam Claflin playing the “leader” of the band Billy Dunne, the acclaimed musical artist Suki Waterhouse will be playing the bold Karen Sirko, Camila Morrone will be playing the strong Camila Dunne (the wife of Billy Dunne), Will Harrison will be playing Billy’s brother, Graham Dunne, and Sebastian Chacon will be playing Warren Rhodes.
The series will show the trials and tribulations of fame and stardom, the struggles of addiction, lust, jealousy, love, fear, marriage, and will hopefully portray the epitome of the human struggle. Viewers will easily gain adoration for these characters created by Reid. A multitude of teasers and a single, “Regret Me” (first written and previewed in the novel), have come out recently and have lived up to what Reid fans are hoping for.
The novel taking place in the 1970s makes it easy to love the music written, as well as the unforgettable style that will be seen on these characters. I believe this show has the ability to take over the media, just like other popular shows, such as “The Outerbanks,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Stranger Things.” The style and music is gaining a large amount of popularity fast.
This highly anticipated show will be out March 3, so be sure to mark your calendars to watch “Daisy Jones & The Six” come to life.