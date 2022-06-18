Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

crocus300810.jpg
a rusted iron shovel

marked the grave of the unknowns below-

hollow mounds dot the horizon

as autumn leaves sleep

upon an opaque pond

the chilling wind inserted

itself within the bones

of the mourning families --

who gathered together

claiming of what remains

in the near distance

a figure stood far from the crowd,

cloaked within dark shadows --

tears wetted the rims of their face

as rain’s struggle on a windowpane

shaking fingers

reached for an metallic band

and placed it within a naked patch --

enshrined in crocuses

with an oak stump as witness

