'Enshrined in Crocuses' (FlipSide) By William Chen Winfield High School Jun 18, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save a rusted iron shovelmarked the grave of the unknowns below-hollow mounds dot the horizonas autumn leaves sleepupon an opaque pondthe chilling wind inserteditself within the bonesof the mourning families --who gathered togetherclaiming of what remains Stories you might like 'Enshrined in Crocuses' (FlipSide) 'Tropical Sojourn' (FlipSide) 'Mirror of the Ocean' (FlipSide) in the near distancea figure stood far from the crowd,cloaked within dark shadows --tears wetted the rims of their faceas rain’s struggle on a windowpaneshaking fingersreached for an metallic bandand placed it within a naked patch --enshrined in crocuseswith an oak stump as witness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stump Leaf Botany Crocus Autumn Horizon Mound Grave Recommended for you Flipside E-edition Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Tweets by WVFlipSide