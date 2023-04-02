Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Friday, March 17 in Glendale, Arizona was the kickoff to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Being Swift’s first tour since the Reputation stadium tour in 2018, fans have been waiting on the night for years.

Swifties across the globe waited in online queues for hours to get tickets to see their favorite artist and although many were unable to get tickets, my mom and I scored two after trying for months. She and I traveled across the country to attend the opening night of the Eras tour and it was well worth the hassle of getting tickets.

