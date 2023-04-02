Friday, March 17 in Glendale, Arizona was the kickoff to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Being Swift’s first tour since the Reputation stadium tour in 2018, fans have been waiting on the night for years.
Swifties across the globe waited in online queues for hours to get tickets to see their favorite artist and although many were unable to get tickets, my mom and I scored two after trying for months. She and I traveled across the country to attend the opening night of the Eras tour and it was well worth the hassle of getting tickets.
The State Farm Stadium hosted Taylor Swift for her sold out opening night. In total, 69,213 tickets were sold — more than the stadium hosted for the Super Bowl only months before. The night kicked off with the openers, Gayle and Paramore.
As the concert officially started, Swift took the stage, opening with “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” then “Cruel Summer.” She then gave an emotional speech, telling the audience how much it means to be back on stage five years after her previous concert. She then sang four more songs from Lover. During each performance, light up bracelets that the audience members wore lit up in corresponding colors to go with each song.
Following the Lover era, Swift sang three hit songs from “Fearless:” “Fearless,” “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story.”
The “evermore” era was next — she made it clear that despite what fans say on TikTok, “evermore” is one of her favorite albums. She performed five songs from the album, including the hit song “Champagne Problems,” which she beautifully played on the piano. The fourth era was “reputation,” in which Swift performed four songs, including “Don’t Blame Me” that transitioned into “Look What You Made Me Do.” “Enchanted” was next, and was the only song she performed from “Speak Now”, which happens to be one of my favorite albums. I think that limiting the number of songs she sang from the album will leave fans even more excited to hear “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”.
The “Red” era was close to the halfway point of the concert. Swift sang three popular songs from the album, and then surprised fans by singing and playing the guitar to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” The next era of the concert was “folklore,” with seven songs, and then “1989”, with five songs.
The following song Swift sang was “mirrorball” from “folklore”, where she explained that she would be singing an acoustic version of a different song for each tour date. Next, was “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album, which is another spot which will be a different song each night. She said she chose “Tim McGraw” for opening night because it was the first song she ever released. To end the night, Swift sang seven songs from her most recent album, “Midnights.” She ended the night with the hit song “Karma,” then did a curtain call with all of the dancers.
The Eras Tour is by far the best concert/performance I have been fortunate enough to attend. Swift performed her songs back-to-back, taking little to no breaks between. She put on a show — over three hours long — that anyone would enjoy, with all of the theatrics, props and costumes. It was beyond anything I could have imagined, being my first time at a Taylor Swift concert. I enjoyed and sang along to all 44 of the songs she performed and wish I could do it again. I would highly suggest The Eras Tour to any Swiftie who has the opportunity to attend.