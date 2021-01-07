In quarantine, I’ve had plenty of time to check out some new movies. I’ve found some hidden gems that I really enjoy, and re-discovered some of my previous favorites. Here is a compiled list of movie a few of my favorite movies.
Horror movies
“Insidious” (the entire series)
“The Silence of the Lambs” (also “Hannibal,” “Red Dragon,” and “Hannibal Rising”)
“The Conjuring” 1 & 2 (if you’re looking for more, research the storyline of how the Annabelle movies are intertwined with these and rewatch all of the movies in chronological order.)
“The Nun” (also intertwined with “The Conjuring”)
“Mara”
“Truth or Dare”
“Lights Out”
Disney movies
“Beauty and the Beast” (both the animated and the live-action.)
“Aladdin” (I personally prefer the live-action.)
“Toy Story” series
“Big Hero 6”
“Lemonade Mouth”
“Monsters Inc.”
“Monsters University”
“Teen Beach Movie”
Sad movies
“The Fault In Our Stars”
“Clouds”
“All the Bright Places”
“Five Feet Apart”
“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”
“A Walk to Remember”
Christmas movies
“The Santa Clause” series (3 is my personal favorite.)
“Elf”
“The Polar Express”
“Noelle”
“Frosty the Snowman”
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
“How the Grinch Stole Christma”s (live-action, Jim Carrey version)
My personal favorites
“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
“Marriage Story”
“The Hunger Games” series
“To the Bone”
“God’s Not Dead”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Sharkboy and Lavagirl”
“Lady Bird”
“Mean Girls”
“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”
“A Dolphin Tale”
“Hamilton”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Coraline”
“Clueless”