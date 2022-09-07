Pumpkin Festival The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival takes place at Pumpkin Park in Milton from Oct. 6 to 9 this year. The festival has been celebrated since 1986 and today is one of the state’s largest, attracting over 40,000 people each year. The festival starts with a parade down Milton’s Main Street and is full of vendors of various varieties, a pageant, live music and competitions.
Bridge Day
Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single day festival and falls every third Saturday in October, this year landing on Oct. 15. The event takes place on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County. Spectators can watch the “pros” jump 876 feet into the river below. Others can descend from the catwalk to Fayette Station Road 700 feet below.
The Mothman Festival occurs every third weekend in September — Sept. 17 and 18 this year — in Point Pleasant. It commemorates the 1966 sighting of the mysterious legend. The festival displays vendors, live music, guest speakers and more. Two of the festival’s most popular attractions are the Mothman Museum and the Mothman statue.
Asylum After Dark
Visit the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston after hours from Sept. 23 to Oct. 30. Take a flashlight tour of the Kirkbride building and Medical Center, visit the thrilling Haunted House, or take part in Zombie Paintball. Fall Festival is also hosted by the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum on Oct.1.
Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
Opening weekend at Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this year is Sept. 24 to 25. In addition to the pumpkin patch and two corn mazes, hayrides, farm animals, and various games can be enjoyed at the Inwood event. After daytime hours, visitors can go through two corn mazes and experience a hayride in the dark.