Ghosts and ominous phenomena have surrounded West Virginia since it was first founded back in 1863. One peculiar case that stuck out from the rest is the Greenbrier Ghost. The appearance and oddness of the folklore has stumped residents of West Virginia for centuries. The eeriness and pure shock of this case was baffling. This was the only case about a ghost who helped solve a trial case murder.
In 1897, a woman by the name of Elva Zona Heaster Shue was found dead by her neighbor who was only around the age of 11. The boy quickly ran home to inform his mother who told Zona’s husband, Erasmus Stribbling Trout Shue, that she had passed away unexpectedly. Her husband, who was sobbing, ran home to aid his wife.
“All during this time Shue held Zona’s head in his arms,” according to appalachianhistory.net. “After a brief examination, Dr. Knapp concluded that Zona ‘died of an everlasting faint,’ i.e. a heart attack.” Oddly enough, it wasn’t the end.
Within a month, Zora’s mother gossiped amongst the town that she was “seeing her daughter’s spirit” in her dreams trying to warn her. It occurred four nights in a row from what her mother explained saying Zona was choked causing her neck to be broken in the process.
“The spirit vanished but returned each night for four nights,” according to a blog post by genealogist and writer Heather Monroe. “On the second night, she told her mother again how Trout squeezed her neck. Specifically, the ghost said he snapped it at the first joint. On the last night, as if to make her final point, Zona twisted her head around 180 degrees, presumably to show her mother how broken her neck was.”
Her mother, in utter and complete shock, ran to attorney John Preston to convict Eramus of being a murderer. At first, he had severe doubts, but asked Dr. Knapp to do an autopsy on Zona’s body. Knapp hesitantly agreed and found that Zona’s neck was indeed broken.
“The autopsy of Zona Shue was carried out in the presence of her husband, who whittled the whole time,” according to gothichorror stories.com. “It did show a broken neck, but also signs of strangulation.”
Eramus was then put on trial and found guilty of murdering his wife. He was sent to state prison for his actions and Zona’s mother and Zona were finally at ease. This story managed to twist the minds of fellow investigators and historians in the past few centuries. Although this was a heart-warming story, this was the only case in history where a ghost has managed to solve their own murder.
If you would like to hear more information, visit greenbrierwv.com and possibly find more clues and mysterious finds about the murder for yourself.