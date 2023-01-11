George Orwell is mostly known for “1984” and “Animal Farm.” However, there is another book he wrote that actually helped inspire both of his later books. “Homage to Catalonia” is a memoir of George Orwell’s time serving in a anti-fascist militia. He had to flee because he was being chased down by not just the fascists, but Stalin’s forces as well.
By the time Orwell joined the Spanish anti-fascist militia, which was mostly made up of socialists and anarchists, the civil war in Spain was in full swing. There were at least three sides to the war. The first was the fascist side, or nationalists, led by Francisco Franco. Then there was the Republic. And finally, there was the socialists and anarchists, who held Catalonia. At this time, Orwell wasn’t the famous author he is known as today. He had published a few books, including “Down and Out in Paris and London,” but mainly entered Spain to do a journalism gig.
However, he decided to join the militia to support the socialist and republican forces against Franco. By doing this, he had made himself a enemy of the fascists. But during this time, another event was occurring in the Soviet Union. During this time, Stalin’s government was going after what they deemed as Trotskyists, aka those who didn’t support Stalin. Orwell ended up being hunted down by Stalinist forces for being a democratic socialist. Orwell had to flee Spain before he was caught by the Stalinists. Even though he escaped, he was deeply affected by his time in Catalonia.
So how did his time in Catalonia affect his later works? With “Animal Farm,” the nation the animals establish is clearly based on the Soviet Union. And in “1984,” Goldstein is based off of Leon Trotsky. So in the end, if you wonder where Orwell got some of his early ideas, a good start would be reading “Homage to Catalonia.”