George Orwell is mostly known for “1984” and “Animal Farm.” However, there is another book he wrote that actually helped inspire both of his later books. “Homage to Catalonia” is a memoir of George Orwell’s time serving in a anti-fascist militia. He had to flee because he was being chased down by not just the fascists, but Stalin’s forces as well.

By the time Orwell joined the Spanish anti-fascist militia, which was mostly made up of socialists and anarchists, the civil war in Spain was in full swing. There were at least three sides to the war. The first was the fascist side, or nationalists, led by Francisco Franco. Then there was the Republic. And finally, there was the socialists and anarchists, who held Catalonia. At this time, Orwell wasn’t the famous author he is known as today. He had published a few books, including “Down and Out in Paris and London,” but mainly entered Spain to do a journalism gig.

