Fans around the world have tuned in to Kanye West’s recent Instagram posts as he has discussed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Many claim that Kanye has “finally gone off the rails.” Let’s start at the beginning.
It all started on May 24, 2014. Kim Kardashian married Kanye West. The two lived happily, and very publicly, together. They had four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
Following a “big fight” in Dec. 2020, however, the celebrity couple split.
Fast forward to Oct. 9, 2021 when Kim hosts “Saturday Night Live.” Pete Davidson, a famous comedian, has worked at SNL since Sept. 2014. Following her appearance on the show, Kim and Pete begin talking. They had previously met at mutual friend, Kid Cudi’s, birthday party on Jan. 31, 2019, as Pete has commonly stated in interviews. The couple is first seen together on Oct. 29, 2021. Many public appearances have followed.
Kanye, upon seeing his ex-wife with a new man, is extremely upset. Kanye is known to be dramatic and hot-headed, so it is hard to be surprised by how he handled the situation. The drama began when he claimed he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. He still attended the party, however, after claiming that he only got the address from Travis Scott.
Later, on Nov. 24, 2021, Kanye asked audience members to pray for his family to get back together while he was performing at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Event. Kim was happy with her new boyfriend and showing absolutely no interest in getting back together with Kanye, but this did not stop him from trying tirelessly to publicly win her back.
On Jan. 14, he decided to further stir the pot. He released a new song called “Eazy” in which he says, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a--” Naturally, Pete presumably began to feel unsafe and weary of Kanye.
Then on Feb. 4, things got even messier. Kanye began picking fights on social media with Kim and Pete, beginning with voicing his concern about their daughter, North, posting on TikTok, and eventually leading to personal attacks on Pete and posts about his family getting back together. These posts were notably typed in all caps. Kim first responded to these posts in an Instagram Story, followed by private texts which Kanye later posted. In these now deleted posts, he was begging for Kim to come back to him, bashing Pete, and referring to him only as “Skete.”
One specific post referenced a “Weekend Update” SNL skit that Pete did on Oct. 7, 2018, following Kanye hosting the show. In the skit, Pete is wearing a hat that says, “Make Kanye 2006 Again.” Kanye posted a screenshot of the video with the caption, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” This caption is due to the fact that Pete touched on how Kanye had been getting slightly out of control at the time, but keep in mind that these comments were made while Kim and Kanye were married, over three years before Kim and Pete were together.
On Feb. 12, Kanye posted a photo from Kid Cudi’s birthday party where he had marked out Pete’s face. The following posts continued to threaten to physically hurt Pete. Kim had to ask him to stop posting because she was genuinely afraid that someone would try to hurt Pete. Kanye responded by posting screenshots of the texts between he and Kim, along with a caption that came off as passive aggressive to many fans.
On Valentine’s Day, Kanye had a truckload of flowers delivered to Kim’s house. Two days later, Pete joined Instagram. On the same day, Kim unfollowed Kanye on the platform. Finally, on Feb. 18, Kanye deleted the last of his posts and began posting about his upcoming new music.
While it was short-lived, this drama gained many followers who were eager to see what Kanye would post next. It appears as if the drama is over for now, no one can be sure. We are dealing with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, after all.