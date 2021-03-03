Happy March, FlipSide readers!
Spring is upon us. Flowers are beginning to bloom and the weather should be warming up any day now. As I’m sure you remember, last March did not go very well. March 13, 2020 was the last day of school for many, as well as the day that lockdowns around the world began due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
In the months following, laws mandating masks were passed, West Virginia got its first cases, and people settled into their homes with no idea how long they would be there or what would happen next.
In honor of the one year anniversary of the 2020 lockdown, also referred to as the Original Quarantine, let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the trends that swept the nation as we tried our best to protect ourselves.
Tiger King
The Netflix series that was released on March 20, 2020 quickly became a huge phenomenon. The story of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and of course their beloved tigers fascinated audiences and inspired everything from TikTok dances to Halloween costumes to even drinks and snacks in local coffee shops and restaurants.
Whipped Coffee
This new coffee recipe peaked interests on TikTok early last year. It involves sugar, water, instant coffee powder, milk and ice. I’m not sure if it tastes better than normal iced coffee, but it definitely looks cooler and, if nothing else, kills some time with its preparation.
“Supalonely” by Benee
This song was the soundtrack to various TikTok trends. When I think of the spring and summer of 2020, this song immediately comes to mind.
Masks
Saving masks for health care workers — At the start of the pandemic, many hospitals were experiencing supply shortages. As a result, civilians were advised to stay home to avoid the usage of masks.
Family walks
In an attempt to safely get out of the house and get some exercise, many families decided to take walks or hikes in nature with the people that they had been in quarantine with.
Chloe Ting
Chloe Ting is a fitness YouTuber who gained popularity among teens during the early stages of quarantine. Her workouts were promising teens abs in mere weeks.
Outer Banks
This was another Netflix craze that captivated audiences. Released on April 15, 2020, the fictional series followed teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Toilet paper shortages
Customers were hastily purchasing toilet paper and other basic necessities at the start of the pandemic in an apocalypse-esque panic. As a result, items like toilet paper became difficult to find, and ultimately had to have a limit placed on them by stores.
Getting healthy for summer
Everyone was saying that we should all take the quarantine seriously and end the pandemic so that everyone could enjoy their summer. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. While cases did momentarily slow over the summer, we are clearly still battling this pandemic.
Virtual school
Following what we believed to be an extra few weeks of spring break, students had to finish the school year online. Unlike the virtual school that is available now, Zoom meetings were rare and optional, no real learning was taking place, and students could complete their work at their own pace.
Well, it’s been an entire year. Needless to say, we are not where anyone hoped we would be in terms of COVID-19 cases. Although it has been nothing even close to easy, we’ve managed. We’ve learned how to properly proceed with things like school, work and other activities.
Let’s all hope that by March 2022, the coronavirus will be nothing but a memory, albeit an unpleasant one. Please wear your masks. Social distance. Stay home. We’ve all heard it nonstop for an entire year, but until everyone cooperates, it won’t end. Happy spring, FlipSide readers. Let’s work together to make 2021 the last year in this dreadful pandemic.