Between the boredom of quarantine and the popularity of BookTok, many people have began reading more. If you’re like me, maybe you’ve always enjoyed it. There is nothing like being able to get lost in a good book. There is no avoiding the dreaded question that every readers asks, though: What do I read next? Luckily, I have a list of my top 20 book recommendations.
1”The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
3 “Catch a Falling Star” by Kim Culbertson
4 “Looking for Alaska” by John Green
5 “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” (series) by Holly Jackson
6 “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” (series) by Hank Green
7 “The Hunger Games” (series) by Suzanne Collins
8 “Will Grayson, Will Grayson” by John Green and David Levithan
11 “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky
12 “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
13 “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green
14 “Uglies” (series) by Scott Westerfeld
15 “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
16 “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess
17 “Diary of an Oxygen Thief” by Anonymous
18 “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
19 “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead
20 “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur
I hope this helps you choose your next read. Each of these books genuinely impressed me, and I hope they will do the same for you. Remember to visit your local book stores rather than exclusively shopping at chain retailers. Happy reading, FlipSide readers!