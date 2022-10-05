I recently noticed that I was slacking off in my pleasure reading, or reading outside of school. So this year, I challenged myself to read a book every month. Here are just some of the books I have read so far, and my personal review of them.
These are also books that aren’t very mainstream in the sense of being promoted on social media, so I thought it would be a nice change of pace for those of you who want to try something new.
There is a spoiler alert for the descriptions that give away parts of the book, but the descriptions without spoiler alerts are fine to read. I also put trigger warnings on the books I thought should have them.
January --”Carrie” by Stephen King
3.5 / 5
*Spoiler alert*
*Mild trigger warning* — some violence and sensitive/mature content
I’m not really a fan of horror, but this book I enjoyed. I like the psychological aspect of it, and how Carrie was constantly the victim. Even in the end, when it seems that things are finally getting better for Carrie, or that she is getting her revenge by burning the whole town, it doesn’t. Carrie never wins, and the anger that boils inside her as a result of the years of consistent bullying and harassment, just explodes one day, but instead of liberating her, it ends up consuming her.
This book is a mystery/horror, and it is a very heavy read. I seriously don’t recommend it if you are sensitive, impressionable or have a history of self-harm. Since it is a murder mystery, the plot is unpredictable, which makes it good. I found myself trying to guess the ending, but I was proved wrong over and over again. Flynn constructed a very strong storyline, and despite the distressing parts, I thought it was a good read.
March — “The Red Pony” by John Steinbeck
4 / 5
This is a classic book about the coming of age of a young boy in the early 1900s, and it is brilliant. Steinbeck captures the struggles of childhood, something that most adults find trivial, really well. He writes about a young boy’s connection to a pony not as its friend or equal, but as its guardian. It also talks about the negative emotions he feels, and how they are not just one dimensional tantrums, but actually quite deep.
April — “Circe” by Madeline Miller
4.5 / 5
In a few years to come, I don’t doubt that this book will be taught in schools, and appreciated on a sophisticated level. This book is a literary classic of its time. It’s easy to understand, but written well at the same time. It follows the life of Circe, an underrated, (but later to become a feminist icon of more modern literature,) character of Greek Mythology. Miller writes in a way that makes the reader emotionally connect with Circe, and leaves us with a bittersweet feeling. Though Circe lives mostly in isolation from the rest of her family, she has many stories full of twists and turns to tell. This book is a must read that can be perfect for book clubs.
May — “How to Read Literature Like a Professor” by Thomas Foster
4.5 / 5
I had to read this book for AP Literature, and I was actually pleasantly surprised when this book actually turned out to be interesting. I thought it would just be an instructional handbook on how to read, but it wasn’t. Foster does an excellent job conveying a more sophisticated form of thinking into a fun and educational way for high school students to appreciate.