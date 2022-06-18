'Mirror of the Ocean' (FlipSide) By William Chen Winfield High School Jun 18, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save the night waveswalloped at the infested shore.bottles, cans, strawswaltzed upon the sandy ballroom.mute nocturnal tidesswept the sojourned mirrorinto the embraceof a dying seagull.its eyes peeredto the reflected swollen abdomen —as its stomach eruptedto a spewing shower of plasticthis scene of human depravity,from careless consumerism Stories you might like 'Enshrined in Crocuses' (FlipSide) 'Mirror of the Ocean' (FlipSide) 'Tropical Sojourn' (FlipSide) to the lives lost, catersto peoples’ ravenous hunger of plastic.the ocean is tiredof assaults upon its children;her arms cradles the beach,imploring it to open its eyessalty dewscaressed the mirroras sun baked dust —mourning in rivuletsrising tides break freeof the shackles that forced it to kneel—emboldened, it raised its armsand slapped the shore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ocean Beach Eye Anatomy Hydrography Rising Tide Shore Arm Mirror Recommended for you Flipside E-edition Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Tweets by WVFlipSide