As seasons change, new music is guaranteed to come along. From debut singles to highly-anticipated albums from major stars, the past month did not disappoint when it comes to new music. Some of the newest releases are:
“Midnights (3 A.M. Edition)” — Taylor Swift
This new album signified a new era for beloved pop star, Taylor Swift. It was released at midnight on Oct. 21 with 13 tracks. At 3 a.m., fans were surprised with seven additional tracks.
“Stick Season” — Noah Kahan
This debut album is folk-pop, and has quickly gained traction on TikTok due to the popularity of the single, title track “Stick Season” which release preceded the album. It contains 14 songs and is based around Kahan’s experience growing up in New England. It was released on Oct. 14.
Released on Oct. 21, Jepsen’s new album contains 16 tracks, including the title track that quickly became a TikTok sensation.
“Being Funny In a Foreign Language” — The 1975
This album with 11 tracks was released on Oct. 14. This is the band’s 20th year together. This release has excited many loyal fans.
“Moving In Place” — Shauna Dean Cokeland
Better known on TikTok as SDC, she has been sharing many songs she has written for years. Her first single was finally released on Oct. 21. Loyal fans, such as myself, are ecstatic that SDC is finally becoming a professional recording artist in Los Angeles after sharing her dreams of doing so since she was a young high school student.
All of these new releases, as well as many others, have kept listeners’ ears busy in recent weeks. Since some of these titles are debut tracks, audiences can expect many more releases in the years to come from these artists.