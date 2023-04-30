Members of One Direction (from left), Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, wave during an event to promote their film “One Direction: This Is US,” in Makuhari, near Tokyo.
Rumors of a One Direction reunion have swept all social media platforms in recent days. This unexpected, yet highly desired, news instilled an insane amount of excitement and hope in the boyband’s diehard fans.
For anyone living under a rock, or at least in a world devoid of the 2010’s biggest boyband phenomenon, One Direction formed in 2010 on the competition show “X Factor” with members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. The group decided to take (what was originally supposed to be) an 18-month-long hiatus. Eight years later, fans are desperately holding on to any sign of a reunion.
These dreams were momentarily fulfilled for fans when a slew of “hints” surfaced near the same time.
It all began on March 5 when Harry Styles “accidentally” posted, and quickly deleted, an image to his Instagram Story of himself in a mirror wearing a One Direction shirt. Fans took this as an unintentional, or perhaps an intentional and strategic, hint that a reunion was just around the corner.
Not long after, the One Direction website was updated for the first time in several years, aside from the celebration of their 10th anniversary in July 2020. Around the same time, Zayn Malik posted on Instagram after being absent from social media for over a month. This further fueled fans’ speculation that something big was coming. After all, it couldn’t just be a coincidence, could it?
Just a little while later, Liam and Niall happened to mention being in favor of a reunion in two separate individual interviews. Niall and Harry also happened to be in the same place (Atlanta) at the same time. In the last eight years, the members have rarely interacted, and definitely have not had this many interactions within such a short time frame.
Conspiracies were strengthened once again when James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” announced that something big was in store for the show’s series finale. The members of One Direction have famously been close friends with Corden, complete with their many appearances on the late night talk show. When James announced that he had a “big surprise,” viewers were quick to assume that this was the final piece of the puzzle — One Direction is officially coming back for at least one reunion show. This caused a major spike in the buzz surrounding the band, and thousands of fans believed that their wildest dreams were finally coming true, despite the lack of confirmation or denial on the truth of these rumors.
Unfortunately, these dreams were crushed on April 13. Corden took to Twitter to set the record straight with a tweet that contained a screenshot of one of the many articles about the supposed reunion with the words “FALSE ALARM” plastered across it in red letters. The caption read, “Nobody loves the boys more than us... but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2-hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”
Naturally, this destroyed the hearts of many fans. Some of these fans, though, are still holding out for a surprise show. A few TikTokers have claimed that perhaps James planned all of this to stir up more buzz about his show, but this is a theory that is discussed in a joking manner. While the One Direction reunion may have been the result of fans jumping to conclusions when a few occurrences coincided, it created a welcome feeling of hope and optimism in the time period that has been lacking the boyband for nearly a decade. Perhaps the reunion will come eventually, when the stars (not just the social media appearances) align, but sadly, that day has not been confirmed for any time in the near future.