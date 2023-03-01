Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Recently, Panic! at the Disco announced that the band was officially splitting. While many pointed out that the band technically disbanded years ago, fans around the world were heartbroken at the news. In honor of the band’s nearly 20-year reign, let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit the sensational band from the beginning.

It all started in Las Vegas, Nevada, circa 2004. Ryan Ross, a singer and guitarist, joined with Spencer Smith, a drummer, to form a band. They were only in high school, but this was the start of a legacy beyond their wildest dreams.

