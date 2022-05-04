Out of all the peculiar and ominous ghosts and hauntings I have covered, this town has definitely hit one of the most unsettling places on my hauntings list. Shepherdstown, West Virginia has been known for its oddities and mysteries of the unknown before the United States was considered a country. The stories and thoughts of this place just struck me in a shocking way — the stories, witnesses and even the history behind the place is haunting by itself.
Shepherdstown, which became a settlement in 1730, is the oldest town in West Virginia.
“Thomas Shepherd obtained a land grant in 1734 and was soon followed by other settlers,” according to the Bavarian Inn’s website. “The town was originally named Mecklenburg in 1762, but then later changed to Shepherdstown in honor of its founder.”
Shepherdstown is also centered in the Historic Civil War area. Three miles up from Shepherdstown is Antietam Battlefield, where the bloodiest battle of the Civil War was fought.
Many folks believed this place to have some sort of “horrible aura” or “wandering spirits” due to the horrific experiences and stories of people. For example, The Historic Shepherdstown Museum.
According to wvtourism.com, “A wealthy businessman, distraught after losing his money in a card game, shot himself to death in the hotel’s backyard. A young man named Peyton Smith was brought to the hotel after he was wounded in a duel following a card game, and he cried out repeatedly for his mother. Sadly, he died before she got to him. Some say they can still hear Peyton’s anguished cries.” This alone managed to catch my attention and send chills down my spine.
Another odd occurrence would be located at Shepherdstown University. This place has some peculiar reports of noises and shadowy figures roaming. The university used to be a hospital during the Civil War, according to wvtourism.com. They say if you look at the clocktower late at night, you can spot a shadowy figure behind the shutters. Numerous reports were mostly of noises, but the shadow figure in the clock tower has been the most unsettling.
And finally, The Shepherdstown Bakery, oddly enough, is one of the most haunted places in Shepherdstown. Crazy, right?
“The bakery also has an ‘extra pair of hands’ that the proprietors call the ‘Colonel,’ ” according to travelawaits.com. “Shop employees reported feeling someone occasionally brush past them. They also said they heard conversations in hushed tones when no one was there.”
The bakery was a makeshift hospital after the battle at Antietam. Some believe the Colonel is walking around and checking on his soldiers.
If you would like to know more about the small haunted town of Shepherdstown, visit wvtourism.com and shepherdstown.info.