In the past several months we have seen the coronavirus take over all aspects of our lives — from simple tasks such as going to the drugstore to the big things, such as school — our lives have become increasingly different.
Finding any silver lining of the whole situation has become an art in itself. One silver lining that I have found to be truly warming are the projects being released due to quarantine. From Taylor Swift’s surprise album “Folklore” to Beyonce’s movie “Black is King,” the art being released at this time is truly amazing — so let’s dissect it a bit.
One piece of art that dropped during quarantine was Taylor Swift’s surprise album “folklore.” Some are calling it her best work yet, but one thing is very clear: Swift is showing her true lyrical prowess.
From the fictional teenage love triangle crafted in three of the songs, to the song “mad woman,” this album truly encased Swift’s talents. “Folklore” also showed that without her old label (Big Machine Records) maintaining so much artistic control, Swift is showing her true maturity.
Not only was the album received positively by critics, but Swift’s fans (Swifties) also loved the album. Considering the album was dropped with no prior hints, the success reached was even more astonishing. Not allowing the “Lover” era to truly come to a close might be one of the best things Miss Swift has ever done, and her fan base and the musical world can greatly appreciate this new contribution.
The Queen B has done it again. With the release of “Black is King,” Beyonce showed that not only is she proud of her roots, but that they are truly beautiful.
A little over a year ago the live action “The Lion King” made its appearance in movie theaters. The movie featured stars like Donald Glover and Seth Rogan. Beyonce voiced Nala, and along with the release of the movie, she released the album “The Lion King: The Gift.”
“Black is King” showed the star’s true appreciation for Africa. Beyonce used artists and producers from Africa along with pulling from the rich culture. This visual album not only included many exceptional visuals, but a storyline playing off of Simba’s journey in the movie. Well-received and overall great reviews followed the film that was dedicated to Beyonce’s son Sir Carter. With this project Beyonce showed that she truly raises the bar each time she releases a project — reinventing the visual album and giving us a gift in every sense during a time we all can appreciate it.
Juice WRLD’s posthumous album was also released over this period of time. Titled “Legends Never Die” the album was so anticipated that some reports say its release temporarily crashed the music streaming app Spotify.
Juice WRLD died shortly after his 21st birthday in December due to a drug overdose. This album is a collection of songs that the star was working on before his death.
The album was received very well and was also very emotional for the star’s fans. Collaborations are featured on the tracks with artists such as Marshmello, Halsey and Trippie Redd. Shortly before the star passed, Juice had also been featured on Eminem’s song “Godzilla.” Juice WRLD’s album truly brought solace to many fans, and was one of quarantine’s creative highlights.
The world has become a crazy place. An atmosphere full of uncertainty where things that were once considered abhorrently normal are now unable to happen. In the midst of all of this chaos it truly helps to try and look for the hidden gems of the situation — the creative side of corona.