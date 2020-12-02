With the holidays right around the corner, it is the perfect time of year to turn 2020 around. The holiday spirit brings out the best in most people. This is the perfect time to kick up your feet and drink a hot cup of cocoa.
Particularly this year, I know numerous people are starting their Christmas activities early. I am a huge fan of any Hallmark TV special, but my favorite Christmas movies include “Elf” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.”
I thought it would be interesting to ask people which they prefer, and their personal favorite Christmas movie. I took a poll on my Instagram story and see which movie people prefer. In the poll most people chose the Grinch, but “Elf” was close behind.
I also wanted to know what other people’s favorite Christmas movies are. Answers ranged from classics such as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Home Alone” and “The Polar Express.” Runner-ups were “The Santa Clause” movies and “Barbie in the Nutcracker.” All great movies that can put a smile on anyone’s face.
Do you prefer Christmas music or Christmas movies? A large majority of people I polled prefer Christmas movies, but everyone still loves the music of the holidays. A large portion of teenage girls chose the classics, including the Justin Bieber Christmas album. Pentatonix is also a popular choice, as well as the classic “Sarajevo” by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
There are tons of amazing Christmas movies and songs to put you in the holiday spirit. Grab your ornaments and gingerbread cookies, and make this Christmas tremendous.