From a starry-eyed teenager to the first recipient of Billboard’s Woman of the Decade Award, the name Taylor Alison Swift has become synonymous with “the music industry.” Over the years, Taylor Swift has gifted listeners with her versatile discography and lyrics that manage to be universal and highly personal. With the release of her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Oct. 21, it feels only appropriate to recap Swift’s time in the industry.
Releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006, Taylor Swift began her conquest in country music. It is a rare opportunity to perform a song titled “Tim McGraw” in front of Tim McGraw himself, but what may be even more monumental is becoming the youngest artist to write and perform a No. 1 song on the country music charts. “Our Song” set an exceptional precedent for Swift’s future singles, one she exceeded with her second studio album, “Fearless.”
Only two years after delivering country hits like “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “A Picture to Burn,” Swift released her second studio album, “Fearless,” earning her four Grammys including Album of the Year.
“Fearless,” another country collection, not only expanded the Swift universe with carefully crafted musical bridges and unforgettable hit singles, but sparked the public’s invasive interest in her romantic relationships. Speculation surrounding Swift and her former boyfriend, Joe Jonas, split in 2008 was later confirmed by Swift on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when promoting her album.
Swift explained that with a last-minute recording session, she was able to secure a place on “Fearless” for “Forever and Always,” a song about the guy who broke up with her in a “25-second phone call.” Ironically, in 2019, Swift told host Ellen DeGeneres the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was when she “put Joe Jonas on blast” on Ellen’s show. Even better, Swift and Sophie Turner (Jonas’s wife and mother to his two kids) are now close friends.
Aside from her songs about bad boyfriends, “Fearless” also features singles that tell love stories, namely “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me” and “Fearless.” “Love Story,” the lead single to her sophomore album, serves as a retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Though the song and music video provides sweet depictions of love from young Swift’s view, the 2009 Video Music Awards resulted in a bitter night for the rising star.
While receiving her award for Best Female Music Video, Kanye West interrupted her acceptance with one of his most infamous (but definitely not the last) statements: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”
Hurt yet unfazed, Swift continued doing what she does best: creating music. Her third studio album, “Speak Now” (2010), included more break-up hits, love songs and even one directly addressed to her critics.
After being accused of not writing her songs, the 21-year-old retaliated with an entirely self-written album. “Mean,” one of the singles released from “Speak Now,” landed Swift two Grammys in 2012; in her acceptance speech she noted that “there’s really no feeling quite like writing a song about somebody who’s really mean to you, and someone who completely hates you and makes your life miserable, and then winning a Grammy for it.”
Only two years after releasing “Speak Now,” Swift released her fourth studio album, “Red.” “Red,” like her previous albums, embodies heartbreak and euphoria through tracks like “All Too Well,” a melancholic retelling of a memorable failed relationship, and “22,” an ode to her next “miserable and magical” year. Even her hit single “I Knew You Were Trouble” was remixed with a screaming goat, becoming a viral meme (in the best way possible).
In 2014, “Red” was nominated for Album of the Year Grammy, an award ultimately lost to Daft Punk. However, this minor setback launched Swift into a new era where she fully embraced the pop music genre.
As her next album, “1989” (2014) took on a new “style,” it also addressed new themes. While remaining true to her roots, reminiscing on a relationship that could have been saved in “All You Had to Do Was Stay” and pushing through the tribulations that followed the breakup in “Out of the Woods,” Swift also drew inspiration from her life in the Big Apple.
In the first track of her new synth-pop collection, “Welcome to New York,” she examines the bustling city and its opportunities from her seemingly small perspective. This narrative continues in “New Romantics,” a ballad celebrating the fact that “heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly.”
Another notable “1989” track, “Blank Space” foreshadows the multiple personas Swift takes on in her music in the following years. In response to her portrayal in the media, as a crazy, over-emotional ex-girlfriend, Swift morphs into this character, writing from her perspective in the album’s second track. Her cheeky threat and warnings in “Blank Space” allowed the song to climb the charts, placing it in the Billboards Top 100 for seven weeks.
After her loss in 2014 at the Grammys, Swift returned in 2016 accepting Album of the Year for “1989,” making her the first female to win the award twice. Despite Swift’s obvious rise since entering the industry, she, like many before and after her, came face to face with cancel culture. As a result of feuding with Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, Swift had no media presence for a year.
At this point in her career, even with a damaged “reputation” and “delicate” future, it is no surprise Swift knows how to make a comeback. On Nov. 10, 2017, she released her sixth studio album “reputation,” pronouncing that the “old Taylor” was dead. While Swift left behind the innocent, southern Juliet and the ambitious city girl, her new era was just as powerful.
Her leading single “Look What You Made Me Do” addresses those who have done her wrong and credits them for her villain arc. “I Did Something Bad,” “Don’t Blame Me” and “Look What You Made Me Do” enforces the conniving trait tagged with the pop star’s name. However, tracks like “Delicate” and “New Year’s Day” gives the album a new emotional layer.
Amidst the slander and hate, Swift found a safe space with Joe Alwyn, her current partner. The relationship sparked during her “downfall” carried over to her seventh studio album, “Lover” (which is exactly what it sounds like).
In 2017, before “Lover” was released, Swift’s label and her masters were sold to Scooter Braun, an infamous manager many held accountable for the 2016 Swift and West drama. Though she lost the rights to her original works, Swift has been re-recording her music (deeming these tracks as “Taylor’s Version’’) and releasing renditions of her old albums; so far, this has been a very successful attempt for Swift to own what is rightfully hers. These new songs allow Swift to be unapologetically herself, holding a special place in her fans’ hearts.
A few months after the world shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020, Swift released a surprise album, “folklore.” Her eighth studio album further showcased her versatility in music, being her first alternative album and heavily juxtaposing “1989.” While “1989” emphasized the glamor and complications of her very public life, “folklore” proves that solitude can also serve as a muse. Not only did Swift tackle a new genre but she also explored creating short fictional stories with her musical talents. Tracks “cardigan,” “betty” and “august” contribute to a single love story following the love triangle trope. The fictional protagonists are Betty (the “girlfriend”), James (the “boyfriend”) and Augustine (the “other girl” though the true name is debated amongst Swifties).
Furthermore, Swift even dedicates “the last great American dynasty” to Rebekah Harkness, a passing socialite who once lived in Taylor’s current home. With fictional prose, intense character studies, and other songs inspired by a time of self-reflection, “folklore” left listeners feeling incredibly seen in a time of isolation. On March 15, 2021, Swift made history at the Grammys by winning Album of the Year for the third time.
Barely five months later, Swift released the sister album of “folklore,” “evermore.” Following the same trend seen in “folklore,” “evermore” continued to tell her intensely human personal and fictional stories. From “champagne problems,” written from the perspective of an individual who turns down their partner’s marriage proposal, to “tolerate it,” Swift’s struggle with unrequited love, evermore serves the same sorrow and beauty that made the world fall in love with “folklore.”
After Oct. 21, eager fans will be immersing themselves in Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.” It is unclear what the future looks like for Swift, but based on her very successful track record, the star still has much light to give. The full extent of her productivity could never be conveyed with just anyone’s written words, rather each moment is thoroughly documented through her music. Like the artists that came before her, Swift’s songs will uphold her legacy and inspire those that will come after.