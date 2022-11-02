Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

2022 TIFF - In Conversation With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto.

 Evan Agostini | Invision/AP file photo

From a starry-eyed teenager to the first recipient of Billboard’s Woman of the Decade Award, the name Taylor Alison Swift has become synonymous with “the music industry.” Over the years, Taylor Swift has gifted listeners with her versatile discography and lyrics that manage to be universal and highly personal. With the release of her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Oct. 21, it feels only appropriate to recap Swift’s time in the industry.

Releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006, Taylor Swift began her conquest in country music. It is a rare opportunity to perform a song titled “Tim McGraw” in front of Tim McGraw himself, but what may be even more monumental is becoming the youngest artist to write and perform a No. 1 song on the country music charts. “Our Song” set an exceptional precedent for Swift’s future singles, one she exceeded with her second studio album, “Fearless.”

