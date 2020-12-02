Struggling to find gift ideas for all of your family and friends? A simple but special way to surprise your loved ones this holiday season is to make them a themed basket.
Instead of trying to find that one perfect gift, you can make a few smaller purchases, based around the recipient’s taste. For example, perhaps your uncle goes fishing quite frequently. Instead of an actual basket, buy him a new tackle box to store the other items in. You could include new bait, lures and really any supplies he may need.
Furthermore, maybe your mother is a big fan of relaxing at the spa, but hasn’t been able to go recently. You could easily find some face masks, lotions, fuzzy socks and other luxury items. Purchase a new, fluffy robe, and fill the pockets with goodies.
Do you know a couple who needs a night in? Make them a basket full of things that will help them enjoy a date-night at home. This could have many different themes along with it, such as a movie night, supplies to make dinner at home together, etc.
There are many ways to personalize this type of gift, and it is also adjustable to your price range, depending on how many items you choose to include. In my experience, giving a basket that I put together as a gift has never failed. It makes the recipient feel good to know that you pay attention to their likes or needs, and took the time to put something together that was specifically for them. It goes beyond just buying a gift, because there is a little more creativity and effort that goes into making a basket for someone.
So, this year, if you are having a hard time deciding what to gift someone you care about, consider putting together a basket for them! I guarantee they will love it.