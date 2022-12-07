Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With the new “Beavis and Butthead” reboot streaming on Paramount+, people have started to ask about the “Daria” reboot that was announced in 2018.

This is a controversial choice on MTV’s part. “Daria” was a product of its time. It was a show meant to relate to teens during the weird period of time between the end of the Cold War and before 9/11. This reboot has been compared to the “Beavis and Butthead” reboot, since they were originally from the same show, but I don’t think these shows can be compared.

