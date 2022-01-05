Music is a part of our everyday lives. From car rides, to the elevator, the dynamic rhythm often surrounds us. The constant presence of music is considered comforting, rather than suffocating. Its company is always welcomed and appreciated, not only by listeners’ ears but their hearts, too.
We often face trials and tribulations, accompanied by turbulent emotions. We are often awarded with success, accompanied by contentment. Regardless of how life’s recent episodes may be scored, music can make the season worth watching. Because of music, society is united and emotions are accepted.
Music creates a special bond between the audience and the speaker(s) in a multitude of settings such as, live concerts, local movie theaters, and even your best friend’s car. For example, in the 2016 romantic musical “La La Land,” directed by Damien Chazelle, composer Justin Hurwitz perfectly captures the essence of meeting the “right person at the wrong time” in the piece “Mia and Sebastion’s Theme.” The piece (reprised in the closing scene) leaves everyone in the audience feeling nostalgic for Mia and Sebastion’s relationship (and maybe one of their own), despite it being only 20 minutes after the couple parted. Sharing tears of sadness or happiness with close friends or complete strangers leaves everyone closer to each other than before with unspoken unity all thanks to the arrangement of notes in 1 minute and 45 seconds.
While music allows a society to share emotions, it also allows individuals to come to terms with their own. Frustration, jealousy, grief, joy and gratitude: the range of emotions that can be validated through forms of music is never ending. For instance, Adele’s heartbreak ballads remind us of what we have lost. The void sets in while the tears spill out. The simultaneous collection of betrayal, sadness, and disappointment embedded in Adele’s lyrics are perfectly synced with her potent and stable voice, allowing one to eventually realize pain is only temporary.
Gracie Abrams expresses her emotions by providing her narrative to real life experiences. In Abrams’s recent single, “Feels Like,” she sings “met you at the right time; this is what it feels like” in context of missing an old friend and their times together. Listeners are able to grasp onto that nostalgia and feel appreciation, rather than falling into emptiness.
Emotions are inevitable and create invisible strings between people within a society, bringing us closer to each other and self discovery.