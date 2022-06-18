Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Grunge Image Of Tropical Beach
Grunge Image Of Tropical Beach At Sunset

morning sunshine raised its hands

lazily wavering above the salty breeze,

crashing waves stole across

the beach, carrying off sandy plunders

the warm morning breeze

sneezed its way to my attention —

blows of coconuts

awakened the seagulls

along the pier

majestic views greeted me —

silent palm trees

as genuflecting subjects

grumbling crabs

made their trek across

the rocky sandbar,

as drummers announcing my presence

salty dews caressed

my wrinkled fingers,

as smooth satin

around a sculpted marble

seaside hotels

awaken to the noise

of early surfers

plowing the ocean

with a lingering turn,

I walked away —

brushing each posts

with each step

