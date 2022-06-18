'Tropical Sojourn' (FlipSide) By William Chen Winfield High School Jun 18, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Grunge Image Of Tropical Beach At Sunset Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save morning sunshine raised its handslazily wavering above the salty breeze,crashing waves stole acrossthe beach, carrying off sandy plundersthe warm morning breezesneezed its way to my attention —blows of coconutsawakened the seagullsalong the piermajestic views greeted me —silent palm treesas genuflecting subjectsgrumbling crabsmade their trek across Stories you might like 'Enshrined in Crocuses' (FlipSide) 'Tropical Sojourn' (FlipSide) 'Mirror of the Ocean' (FlipSide) the rocky sandbar,as drummers announcing my presencesalty dews caressedmy wrinkled fingers,as smooth satinaround a sculpted marbleseaside hotelsawaken to the noiseof early surfersplowing the oceanwith a lingering turn,I walked away —brushing each postswith each step Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sunshine Breeze Morning Geology Crime Tourism Wave Dew Sandbar Hotel Recommended for you Flipside E-edition Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Flipside Tweets by WVFlipSide