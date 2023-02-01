Piper Mape, 17 (right), watches as her sister, Berkley, 15, kicks a wooden board in a rage room during a session to help relieve stress at Smash RX LLC in Westlake Village, Calif., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Valentine’s Day. A day a lot of people dread, whether you have a bae or not. If you are nervous about where to take your date on that fateful Tuesday, here are three date ideas that I personally consider to be some of the best:
Escape room
I am a firm believer that an escape room date is the best because you get to know each other better and get to work together in an unconventional way. Who knows, you may even see how compatible the two of you are.
A rage room is also a great date idea. Rage rooms are becoming more and more popular throughout the United States. They are rooms filled with old stuff and breakable/hittable things. You and your date dress up in protective gear and get to raging, (basically just hit and destroy things without consequences). Rage rooms are a perfect way for you and your date to blow off some steam without killing each other, hopefully. (I’m not responsible for whatever happens within your relationship.)
Paintball range
If you are a fan of doing something more exhilarating than sitting in a movie theater and side eyeing each others’ side profiles, then you should try a paintball range. Despite the fact that it is aesthetically pleasing because of movies like “Failure to Launch” and “10 Things I Hate about You,” paintball ranges are just fun. Paintball takes it above Nerf guns, but below an actual gun range, which you should probably save for a later date.