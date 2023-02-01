Valentine’s Day is around the corner and most people either spend the holiday with their significant other, or act like its just another Tuesday. Here are some ideas for those who have nothing to do on that day:
Have a movie night or binge watch a show
This is a good idea because it works for any and everyone. You can watch a movie or show of your choice with a group of friends, family or even by yourself. Get some snacks of your choice. I would recommend candy popcorn, which is just M&M’S or a candy of your choice mixed into some popcorn, and enjoy. You could order some take out for yourself and/or your company, or bake treats for yourselves beforehand.
Host a Galentine’s Day party
The term Galentine is thrown around a lot, but I don’t really see a lot of people celebrating it. Galentine’s, (for all my ladies) is basically Valentine’s Day, but with your gals instead of pal (if you know what I mean).
It can be a fun event where you and your friends can do all sorts of things like games, karaoke, dance, etc. You can also have traditional Valentine’s Day foods like assorted heart-shaped chocolates, chocolate-covered strawberries, and fruit/variety baskets. When the party’s over, you can even send little goody bags home with all your friends.
Go on a gas station run with your friends at night
I don’t know what exactly is the appeal with driving around places at night and taking “teenage dirtbag” photos, but it is so fun and the pictures turn out looking so cool. I would recommend not being the driver because you kind of miss out on the party in the back. As long as you stay safe and on the right side of the law, you can have a great time.
Have a “cocoa and cram” type of hangout
If Valentine’s Day falls on a school day (like it does this year), buy matching pajamas and make hot cocoa while you and a friend(s) stay over to study. You can put some chill music on too, as you study for that one class that you’ve been procrastinating in all year.
Have your own spa day
Whether you go to the spa or have your own spa day at home, this is a great way for you to have fun and feel fresh and stress free. You can use simple things you already own if you choose to do it at home.
Lastly, take yourself out on a date
You want to go on a date but you are single? What’s stopping you? That makes it even better. Take yourself to the steakhouse, buy yourself flowers, chocolate, a new dress or jewelry, and at the end of the night, pass out in your bed, sleep diagonally and snore as loud as you want.