The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had shows before such as “Agents of SHIELD,” but never a show that so greatly impacted the MCU as “WandaVision.” This show has not only brought in more elements from the comic books, but has allowed the Marvel fandom to grow as a community through theorizing and looking forward to new episodes.
“WandaVision” is the first of the line up of shows in this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will all be launching on Disney+. Not only is this great for the fans, but a genius business decision on Disney’s part. Marvel fans who want to keep up with what is happening in preparation for the new movies that will be released after the shows will have to get Disney+ to stream them.
“WandaVision” is the first series released, to be followed by “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Doctor Strange” coming out one at a time after. The episodes are released weekly, which adds to the suspense of their arrival. Fans are left all week to theorize about what might happen.
Elizabeth Olsen does an incredible job of portraying the Sokovian powerhouse that is Wanda Maximoff. Her emotional performance is moving and brings life to the character that allows for an attachment from the viewer to be made. Alongside her is Paul Bettany portraying the character of The Vision — an android created by Ultron who joined the Avengers to fight his destructive creator. Bettany at first simply voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. (Tony Stark’s computer system), but then became the actor for Vision in later movies and now this show.
(Spoilers ahead!!!) The show also is showing the full range of Miss Maximoff’s powers — some she was, and still may be, unaware of. She was able to create an entire falsified town from her emotions over the loss of Vision. Not only was she able to bring an entire town into her grasp, but she was able to create an entirely new Vision that did not exist before. This type of power was named by Agatha Harkness at the end of the eighth episode as chaos magic. It was here that Agatha also labeled Wanda as the Scarlet Witch.
While fans have been referring to her as such for a very long time, this is the first time in the Marvel movies and shows that she has been referred to as such. This type of power means that Wanda is the one of the most — if not the most — powerful being currently in the Marvel Universe. Since she took on Thanos while destroying the mind stone it is no surprise that she has been the most powerful for an extended period. The events in the show simply solidify these ideas and show that she is not to be messed with.
For “WandaVision,” a character in previous movies reappeared and has quickly become a fan favorite. Jimmy Woo, who is played by Randall Park, has quickly become a fan favorite character even leading to some tweets that play with the idea of his character getting a spin-off show. Jimmy Woo is an FBI agent who also appears in the movie “Ant Man,” but is also on the case here in the “WandaVision” situation. He has proven to be a true ally for the powers of good in this show, and one of the most lovable characters as well — with some fans joking that it should be referred to as the Jimmy Woo-niverse (referencing the Marvel Universe).
The show has brought much to the Marvel Universe while also allowing the fans to connect more as the format of an ongoing show allows for people to theorize week by week as opposed to when the next movie comes out. The acting performances by those such as Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Randall Park bring the show to life and make sure that people are tuning in every week to find out the fate of their favorite characters. Along with the show’s catchy tunes, this Marvel Cinematic Universe piece is solidifying its way into the hearts of fans.