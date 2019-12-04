What is the best rated young adult book to read over this upcoming winter break?
How about the book “Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances” by John Green (No. 1 best-selling author of seven different books) , Lauren Myracle (famous teen writer) and Maureen Johnson (best-selling author of five books)?
“Let It Snow” scored a 95 percent from Google users and a 3.8 out of 5 on Goodreads.com. The book is three short holiday romances, each written by a different author, but all the stories intertwine throughout the book.
The first short story is “The Jubilee Express” by Maureen Johnson, followed by “A Cheertastic Christmas Miracle” written by John Green, and finally “The Patron Saint of Pigs” by Lauren Myracle. The three stories show different perspectives while all showing the lives of different people dealing with “the biggest snowstorm in 50 years.”
In Johnson’s section, she explains the crazy way Jubilee Dougal ends up stuck at a Waffle House outside of Gracetown to celebrate Christmas with a Target employee.
Green’s section describes why teenage boys believe there is a Christmas miracle in the Gracetown Waffle House.
Myracle’s section describes a barista who wants to change for the better and give her friend a good Christmas, but a crazy day at Starbucks may just get in the way of her plans.
So while you’re curled up at home over this winter break, enjoy finding out the end of this book and the three short stories it explains.