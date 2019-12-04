As we approach the ever growing season of Christmas music being blasted no matter where you go, has it ever crossed your mind which of these songs is the most loved by teens?
Well, that question was answered by a survey conducted in select classrooms around Putnam County. At Buffalo High School, Hurricane High School and Winfield High School, the majority of people liked the song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.
The second favorite among all the schools was “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” by Brenda Lee. So don’t hesitate to bust a move when you hear these songs come on during this holiday season.