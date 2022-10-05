Halloween is many people’s favorite time of year. Sweater weather with a hint of warmth. Fall comes with a lot of decoration and movies. It’s the perfect time to snuggle on the couch and watch a classic movie with a loved one or family.
Arts and crafts are also a must during the holidays. Wreaths and decorative DIY signs posted all about. Costume making is mandatory. A sheet with the eyes cut out or a extravagant gown made by yours truly. Creating can bring a group of people together.
Movies are a perfect example: “Scream,” “Halloween” and “The Shining” all have a huge fan base with people communicating constantly. Making sequels and prequels make the audience come back for the unexpected ultimate ending of the series.
With that being said, children’s movies like “Hocus Pocus” (a classic) is making a new debut this Halloween. A revamped version of the original film will catch the eye of the public mostly because of nostalgia. Some will say the original is better (and in my opinion that’s correct) but this will be a new era for the next generation. It will allow them to enjoy classic cinema and decades of flashbacks (to the future). With all of this being said, what should you watch this Halloween? Keep reading to find out.
New movies coming soon
“Hocus Pocus 2”
“Halloween Ends” (wait how many are there?)
“Don’t Worry Darling”
“My Best Friend’s Exorcism”
“Smile”
“Terrifier 2”
“Hellraiser”
“Piggy”
“Significant Other”
“Grimcutty”
“Spirit Halloween: The Movie” — the movie ( omg what ? I’m totally gonna watch this).
I don’t like scary movies... What else can I do this Halloween?
Like I said in the beginning, arts and crafts are always a fantastic option to add a little spice to your house. Paint, draw, cut, glue, thumbtack, build, etc.
Instead of buying your decorations, start crafting with resources you have around your house. Be eco-friendly this Halloween season. Use what you have before you buy.
Wait — what if you’ve already made your decorations? Volunteer. Volunteer to hand out candy or help a local store makes life a little easier during the holiday. Carve pumpkins for the elderly to decorate their home. Go to an elderly home and create crafts with them. Create costumes for other kids. Plan a party, host a bonfire, play board games, read a new book — the possibilities are endless.
If you really don’t enjoy Halloween, go somewhere that makes you feel safe, like a friend’s or parent’s house. Halloween is meant to be fun for everyone. Enjoy your holiday however you want. Happy Halloween!