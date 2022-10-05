Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Halloween is many people’s favorite time of year. Sweater weather with a hint of warmth. Fall comes with a lot of decoration and movies. It’s the perfect time to snuggle on the couch and watch a classic movie with a loved one or family.

Arts and crafts are also a must during the holidays. Wreaths and decorative DIY signs posted all about. Costume making is mandatory. A sheet with the eyes cut out or a extravagant gown made by yours truly. Creating can bring a group of people together.

