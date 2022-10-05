Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Monster High is definitely a favorite of mine. I wasn’t really a Barbie type girl growing up. I like the diversity and creativeness of these dolls.

Barbie was made to be “perfect.” Skinny body with full makeup and glam. Honestly, Barbie is a false stereotype and makes kids believe that life is based on looks and social status, which is what we are seeing today.

