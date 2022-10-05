Monster High is definitely a favorite of mine. I wasn’t really a Barbie type girl growing up. I like the diversity and creativeness of these dolls.
Barbie was made to be “perfect.” Skinny body with full makeup and glam. Honestly, Barbie is a false stereotype and makes kids believe that life is based on looks and social status, which is what we are seeing today.
As a high school student, most of the kids go to school for looks and to gain popularity, which is exactly what Barbie was about — looks and popularity.
On the other hand, Monster High has a wide range of characters that kids could identify with. It promotes creativity and an adventurous mindset. The characters are kids of famous characters, such as Dracula (Draculaura) and Frankenstein (Frankie). Kids like me who grew up watching this show were able to express ourselves without worry or fear. “Monster High” taught us to be our freakishly amazing selves.
Monster High is an American multimedia-supported fashion doll franchise launched by Mattel in 2010 created by Garrett Sande. Monster High’s main focus is “the adventures of the teenage children of monsters and other mythical creatures attending a high school.” With 15 films, 14 books and an upcoming television series, it has definitely made a name for itself. The main characters are Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf, Lagoona Blue and Cleo de Nile.
Watching the show from a young age, I was in love when I saw Draculaura for the first time. Her outfit and accent were my favorite things ever. I so desperately wanted to be her when I grew up. The show opened my eyes into what I’m passionate about — writing and expressing myself through clothing. Their outfits during the series and movies were incredibly iconic. Growing up watching the show, I collected all of the dolls and studied the show. I wanted to be Draculaura so bad. Now that I’m a teenager, I can finally style and base my outfits off my inspiration from the show.
I really enjoy Monster High, and encourage you to watch it. Find some outfit ideas and get creative! It’s almost Halloween, so get your bag of goodies and slay this Halloween with your DIY Monster High costume.