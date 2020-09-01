To claim that 2020 has been an insane, scary, exciting and wild year so far would be a major understatement — and it’s only September. In December 2019, many were eager to start the new decade, in hopes that it would bring positivity and set a good precedent for the years to follow. Needless to say, no one was prepared for what was to come. From a global pandemic to many tragic losses, 2020 has definitely been memorable, to say the least. Here is a timeline of just a few of this year’s major events: December 2019 The source of the main focus of 2020, COVID-19, actually began in late 2019, when the first patient was diagnosed in China. Although the exact date is unclear, it is believed to have taken place in December 2019. January 2020 11 – China reports first death related to Coronavirus. 20 – The United States, among other countries, reports first case of COVID-19. 26 – Kobe and Gianna Bryant; Payton and Sarah Chester; Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli; Christina Mauser and Ara Zaboyan are killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. 30 – The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency. February 5 – President Trump is acquitted on articles of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. 8 – The first American death related to Coronavirus occurs in Seattle, Washington. March 6 – The worldwide number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 100,000. 12 – Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, confirm that they have tested positive for Coronavirus. 13 – All West Virginia schools close “indefinitely.” 17 – West Virginia, the last U.S. state to have a COVID-19 patient, confirms first case in Shepherdtown. 24 – It is estimated that 20-25 percent of the global population is self-quarantining. April 20 – The United Kingdom and the United States begin to use the donated blood plasma from coronavirus survivors to treat active cases of the virus. 27 – Rumors of Kim Jong Un’s death begin to circulate, but are eventually proven false. 29 – Trials of COVID-19 vaccine begin. May 25 – George Floyd is killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, bringing light to many similar cases, and leading to Black Lives Matter protests, riots and movements. June 4 – German Shepherd, Buddy, becomes the first dog to be diagnosed with coronavirus. July 8 – Actress Naya Rivera’s son is rescued from their abandoned boat on Lake Piru. Naya is presumed dead. 13 – Naya Rivera’s body is recovered from Lake Piru. 29 – Buddy the German Shepherd passes away from cancer, coronavirus and other health issues. n Many COVID-19 outbreaks occur throughout this month as a result of gatherings. August 6 – President Trump signs executive orders to ban TikTok, a popular social media platform, due to possible safety risks. 20 – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms first cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in West Virginia. In conclusion 2020 has certainly been eventful so far. Please stay safe, stay home when possible, wash your hands and wear your mask. This pandemic is not over, but together, we can help to slow the spread and put an end to this. Please do your part and think about others.
