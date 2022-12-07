Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The dress code has been a widely challenged topic within the school system largely due to the pressure that it puts on female students.

Students are taught from a young age that they must dress a certain way to accommodate to school policies, these policies are often targeted toward women. Young girls are told that their bodies are distracting and should be covered to not interrupt the education of their male peers, ultimately interrupting their own learning process. Girls that are still growing into their bodies are already being sexualized. This is not something that women should have to face, yet they struggle with it throughout their lives, beginning within the school system.

Tags

Recommended for you