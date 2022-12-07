The dress code has been a widely challenged topic within the school system largely due to the pressure that it puts on female students.
Students are taught from a young age that they must dress a certain way to accommodate to school policies, these policies are often targeted toward women. Young girls are told that their bodies are distracting and should be covered to not interrupt the education of their male peers, ultimately interrupting their own learning process. Girls that are still growing into their bodies are already being sexualized. This is not something that women should have to face, yet they struggle with it throughout their lives, beginning within the school system.
I went around my school, PikeView High School, for the day choosing students at random, asking if they would like to participate in this survey. Many of the classes that I collected responses in were mixed classes, meaning that students in a variety of grade levels were surveyed. Students of different ages, genders and opinions were asked the same questions. However, this being an optional survey did play a role in who responded, as several students did decline the offer.
Of the 42 students surveyed, 10 opted to fill out the optional short answer portion. Students were prompted to add any additional comments concerning the dress code policy. Seven of these answers included the sentiment of the dress code targeting women.
When asked what they think should change about the dress code, students responded in a similar fashion. One student responds, “there are worse things that need to be taken into account other than the way that people, especially girls dress, whether it’s comfortability or just what they want to wear. If something is extreme that’s the only time that discipline should take place.”
Furthermore, when asked if they have ever felt targeted by the dress code, 32 out of 42 students responded yes. Without being prompted to a particular view, the majority of students replied with similar ideas. This shows the magnitude of the problems that the dress code policy has presented.