Stories can travel a very long way, especially if it’s about the past. These stories are from the deepest and darkest parts of West Virginia. Legends and legacies remain of the history that lies in this town. They have lasted for centuries, and some still remain. This town is named Harpers Ferry, a place that sounds so lovely, but hides the darkest horror stories in the entire state.
Many stories range from heartbreak to heart dropping. The few famous, however, are the ones that name this town. One of them consists of a young woman by the name of Jenny. Her story starts off on a normal night at the old storage sheds located towards the edge of town. This era was back in 1833 when the railroad going from east and west of Harpers Ferry was first constructed.
Jenny had no family, so she stayed alone. One night, she got a little cold and decided to start a campfire to help warm her up.
“Her clothes caught on fire,” according to Theresa’s Haunted History of the Tri-State. “She ran for help as her clothes continued to burn, but while doing this, she didn’t notice that she was running right into the path of a train. It killed her instantly.”
The story goes that on the anniversary of her death, people recall seeing a woman on fire running towards the tracks screaming. Some have only heard the screams; some have witnessed the sight. Creepy, right? That’s not the only story from this haunted place.
Another story consists of soldiers back from the Civil War era. People have claimed seeing a “Phantom Army” roaming the streets. From drums banging to soldiers shouting, witnesses have encountered these ghosts on Main Street. There isn’t a lot of information about this story as much as the others, however, the encounters are more common.
“In 1798, America was nearing war with France so troops were sent to Harpers Ferry to prepare for a war that never started,” according to onlyinyourstate.com. “The soldiers would parade down Main Street every night. Many of the soldiers got sick with cholera during an outbreak. People say they still march through town with their rifles and drums.” Some say they still roam Main Street to march into battle.
Harpers Ferry is definitely a town that holds very many tales and horrors of the night. People who live there claim to have witnessed many encounters. There are more stories based on just this town alone. Some stay quiet about the history there, but some secrets are best when the legend is told. Are you brave enough to visit? If so, you can visit their main website at www.harpersferryhistory.org for more information.