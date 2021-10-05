Casey Bond (left) and her daughter, Juliet Bond, hold copies of the September 2021 issue of FlipSide on Sept. 30, at Cabell Midland High School. Casey wrote for FlipSide when she attended Hurricane High School in the 1990s. Juliet, a freshman at Cabell Midland, is now a FlipSide contributor.
This month marks the 30th anniversary of FlipSide. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate its creation than by celebrating some of the very first FlipSiders. I have the honor of knowing one personally. My mom, Casey Bond, was also a FlipSider long before I was when she was in high school. Not only that, but she was in FlipSide during the same time it was created!
My mom went to Hurricane High School from 1995-1999. During her time in high school, she participated in writing for FlipSide not too long after its creation in 1991. She loved writing for a newspaper, and she still hasn’t stopped writing. As an avid author, she thrived with FlipSide during her teenage years and the opportunity that she had to write at FlipSide opened doorways for her to pursue writing later in life.
Years later, my mom is an actual published author. Her job is to put all her ideas on paper and share them with the world. It’s her passion. She’s made writing her entire life. FlipSide was the launchpad for a brilliant writing career of a published writer with many works now shared with the public for all to enjoy. She’s written several books including “House of Eclipses,” “Gravebriar” and “When Wishes Bleed.”
On its 30th anniversary, we can still remember the impact that FlipSide has made on high schoolers in West Virginia. Writing for FlipSide has shaped their futures in positive ways. Thank you to FlipSide for being such a great resource for our state’s teens back then and now.