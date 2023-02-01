Logan High School hosted the History Bowl Winter Tournament on Jan. 21. There were four teams competing. The winners are as follows:
Champion — Charleston Catholic High School
2nd place varsity — Logan High B Team
Junior varsity champions — Logan High C Team
The competition takes place over four rounds, each of which is divided into four quarters. There is no discrepancy between the individual rounds, only between the different quarters that appear at the same point in each round. At no point are points deducted for an incorrect answer. During normal questions in the first, second, and fourth quarters, team members are not allowed to discuss with their teammates at all.
The following information is directly from the National History Bowl website:
First quarter: There are 10 buzzer questions in which both teams can race to buzz in with a correct answer before the opposing team. Each question is worth 10 points.
Second quarter: There are eight buzzer questions, each worth 10 points. If a team answers correctly, they are entitled to a bonus question, during which they are allowed to converse before submitting a final answer.
Third quarter: This round is focused around categories. The team that is trailing in points chooses their category first. Then, that team has to answer as many rapid-fire questions, out of eight total questions, as possible within the allotted time for each question. They may pass at any time, but they cannot return to passed questions later. Any questions answered incorrectly or passed, at the end of one team’s turn, are then given to the opposing team for them to steal. If a team correctly answers all eight questions within the time limit, they receive 20 bonus points for a potential 100 points in this quarter.
Fourth quarter: This round consists of eight long buzzer questions. The questions are divided into three point values: 30 points for a correct answer within the first section of the question, 20 points for the second section, and 10 points for the third.
Congratulations to the winners, as well as everyone who competed. The winners are now eligible for the National History Bowl in Alexandria, Virginia.