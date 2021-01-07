It has been such a crazy year — one that gave us surprise after surprise (and not in a positive sense). I think I can speak for a majority when I say that while we know that it not being 2020 doesn’t mean that all the problems simply resolve themselves, it doesn’t hurt to know that we are entering a new year. A new year is something that mentally signifies a new start, and that is exactly what people crave at the moment — a new start amidst the uncertainty.
In the past weeks we have begun to see the vaccine being given to officials such as Governor Jim Justice, but there are still many people skeptical about the vaccine. Another conflict arisen out of conflict is exactly what we have seen a lot of this year — an exponential growth of negative problems occurring. The trend being that when one event occurs, many will follow. Between online everything and a sense of uncertainty, a new year is exactly what is needed to remind us that even in all the chaos, time keeps ticking on. We have not lost all normalcy yet.
Most families have tried to grasp on to as much normalcy as possible. Crafting routines and finding moments of solace in the panic were the fuel that kept many going. A moment of solace can be found in a new year.
In the poem “Burning the Old Year” by Naomi Shihar Nye, it is put that “So much of any year is flammable.” Speaking to the fact that any year is flammable is calling on the fact that there are many parts that we will not remember. While that may be true for normal years, 2020 has been anything but forgettable.
Last year was quite a formative year. Having to find ways to do many tasks virtually has not only been challenging in some areas, but has shaped a new landscape in technology of what is able to be done. Many challenges have been overcome and have shown the true nature of what the human population is capable of.
The significance of a new year — a new beginning, even if only metaphorical — is something that will not be taken lightly in these trying times. Welcoming a new numeral to the end of the decade will be something that many are happy to do. Here is to 2021 and the meaning of new beginnings — have a wonderful New Year!