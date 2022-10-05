Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Every year we get excited for fall’s pumpkin lattes, festive decor, cooling weather and the autumn leaves’ flamboyant colors falling to the ground.

The “falling” of leaves isn’t particularly falling, but rather the trees actively trying to push the leaves off their branches. As the seasons change and our days become shorter and the temperature becomes cooler, our environment is changing all around us in preparation for winter. As all these changes are happening around us, why do the leaves also change their colors?

Stories you might like

Recommended for you