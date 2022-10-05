Every year we get excited for fall’s pumpkin lattes, festive decor, cooling weather and the autumn leaves’ flamboyant colors falling to the ground.
The “falling” of leaves isn’t particularly falling, but rather the trees actively trying to push the leaves off their branches. As the seasons change and our days become shorter and the temperature becomes cooler, our environment is changing all around us in preparation for winter. As all these changes are happening around us, why do the leaves also change their colors?
The word deciduous is derived from the Latin word decidere, meaning “to fall off.” West Virginia trees such as oak, hickory, hazel, birch, ash and maple all change their colors in the fall. Throughout the year the leaves appear green, since they use chlorophyll to absorb energy from the sunlight to carry out photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is the green pigment inside the chloroplast of plant cells, which helps carry out the process of making a plants food in photosynthesis. As the length of the night increases and the temperature lowers, trees start to get less sunlight, and the chlorophyll in the leaves start to wear down. This lack of chlorophyll no longer reflects the green colors or chemicals, revealing the bright red and yellow pigments we see on the leaves. Now that we have the base of how these colors come about, why do the leaves actually fall down?
The deciduous species in most cases have thinner leaves than other trees, making them prone to colder temperatures. Winter months are often windier than other seasons, which poses potential damage as the wind brushes against it. Things like insects who eat the leaves and snow piling onto a sensitive tree can cause it to collapse. Dropping leaves allow a new start and the leaves are recycled to help grow the next generation. As the leaves fall in preparation for winter dormancy, it’ll become too cold for the water to remain inside the plant tissues, since it could potentially rupture the plant cells in the tree and the frozen water can’t be absorbed, so the tree shuts down.
Trees grow a layer of cells between the stem and the tree branch, known as the abscission layer. This layer stops the transport of nutrients and water to the leaf and becomes the reason that trees start to lose their leaves. As the chlorophyll also disappears, they can no longer produce energy from photosynthesis, so the tree drops them. A thin cork-like layer between the leaf and where the stem attaches to the branch is grown, pushing the leaf off the tree. These dead leaves will form a blanket on the ground around the tree that will protect its roots from the cold temperatures, while also holding in moisture. Rotating insects and fungi will break down the leaves into humus that will nourish the roots of the tree. We know that leaves falling off of trees is an important process, but what about the trees that keep their leaves in the winter?
“Marcescene (mar-ces-cene),” is the term used for trees that keep their brown leaves throughout the winter. For these trees, their abscission layer doesn’t completely form until spring, allowing them to hold onto their leaves longer than other deciduous trees. Younger trees always will exhibit marcescene, but as they age they will start to lose this characteristic. Not much is known on why some trees do decide to keep their leaves longer, but some theories surround the idea that it helps to keep the buds for the upcoming year away from the deer. There are many opportunities to go out and see the trees evolve around West Virginia, such as going out and seeing a pumpkin patch or going to one of the many farms in our state.
Get creative this fall season by using what’s around you. Taking a white piece of construction paper, some leaves from the outdoors, and a crayon allows for some awesome leaf printing art. Gently pressing the paper onto the leaf and moving the crayon on top of the paper will leave a lovely imprint to hang on the fridge.
Pumpkin season will be here soon, so make sure to nab a local one at places like Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo, Charleston Capital Market and Old McDonald’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Inwood.
A must-see is the pumpkin house in Kenova. Each year they welcome over 30,000 visitors with their hundreds of carved pumpkins, ranging from the roof, to the whole lawn.
There’s the Cooper Family Corn Maze of Milton, where you can zip line, pick out a pumpkin, cook s’mores and experience their corn crawl crib.
Other farms with fall activities provided by the West Virginia State Agritourism include, Stoll Farm in Milton, MJM Farms in Mullens, Bumgarner Pumpkins in Letart and Weese Farm in Fisher.
Change is an important process of the environment, so it’s important to educate ourselves on the changes of the seasons. Remember, that throughout the end of September to the end of October these leaves will continue to change and fall throughout West Virginia, so go out and see them while you can.