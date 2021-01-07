How can one de-stress during stressful times? Without a doubt, the 2020-2021 school year stands out compared to the past years. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought multiple new problems to students, parents, educators and many more. With the presence of these new stresses, most people are left struggling to remain tranquil during the school year and feel like there is no time to relax. Despite the uncertainty and pressure individuals may feel, the first step to unwinding is to just breathe.
There are no ways to completely eliminate stress, but there are ways to cope with it. A large cause of stress can be from feeling fatigue. Proper rest is important for mental and physical health because it allows the body to reset for the next day. Trying to tackle on the new day with a small amount of sleep slows down one’s thought process and affects the quality of their mental state. Turning off your phone and going to bed, rather than staying up all night scrolling through Instagram, can improve your mood tremendously.
A way of finding mental clarity can be a short social media cleanse. It may sound a bit cliché, but taking a step back can really help you feel more present in the world. Replace the screen time hours spent on social media with going on a walk and listening to a podcast. Another way to de-stress can be picking up a good book. Trading out your phone for a day (or even a few hours) feels like a weight lifting off your shoulders. It relieves you from all the negative experiences social media promotes.
During these times, the best thing to do is take care of yourself and remain optimistic. Remember, mental health should be a priority, and it’s okay to take a step back from the other pressures in life to relax.