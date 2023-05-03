Allison Price will attend the University of Charleston in the fall to study to become a pharmacist.
“I like writing for FlipSide because it is a fun and creative way to express myself and I enjoy writing,” Price said. “Others should write for FlipSide so they can make their hometown, school and self more well known.”
Annie Wang | Hurricane High School
Annie Wang will attend Princeton University in the fall as a prospective economics major, pursuing minors in creative writing and East Asian studies.
“I love writing for FlipSide because it gives me a platform for me to express myself through words and design with editorials and graphics,” Wang said. “I think others should write for FlipSide because it’s a great and accessible opportunity for West Virginia students to express themselves through the media.”
Emma Whetzel | Phillip Barbour High School
Emma Whetzel will attend Marshall University in the fall to major in clinical psychology.
“I plan to become a therapist and work with autistic people like myself,” Whetzel said.
“I enjoyed writing for Flipside because it’s an outlet for teenagers to express their opinions that are often overlooked merely because we are young,” Whetzel said. “I would encourage others to write as well so that they can use their creativity while developing skills that will benefit them later in life.”