The 2020-2021 school year was another rough one for students — switching between in-person schooling and virtual schooling took a toll on some. Luckily, this year students will be able to celebrate graduating in-person. We’d like to honor our FlipSide seniors who will be graduating this year.
Jenna Johnson, Winfield High School
Jenna Johnson plans to cheer in college, majoring in business and minoring in journalism.
“I enjoyed writing for FlipSide because it was a great way for my voice to be heard, especially in the time of this pandemic.” Johnson said. “I would encourage others to write for FlipSide because it is a positive way to share your personal experiences and/or opinions on current events.”
Elizabeth Zacks, Charleston Catholic High School
Elizabeth Zacks will be attending Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, which is right outside of Boston. Although currently undecided on a major, she plans to study abroad and write for The Tufts Daily, which is the student-run newspaper.
This summer, Zacks plans to spend time with friends and family before moving.
“Writing for FlipSide has been a wonderful and eye-opening experience,” Zacks said. “It has allowed me to connect with other passionate teen writers and to develop my writing skills. FlipSide has provided me with an outlet where I can write about topics I’m interested in that I wouldn’t have otherwise been able to.
“In school I was limited to certain types of topics and essays, but through FlipSide I could finally write about what I’ve always wanted to. I’ve had the opportunity to engage in the Charleston community and learn from different and diverse perspectives. Without FlipSide I wouldn’t be the writer I am today, and I will be forever grateful for my experience as a FlipSide contributor.”
Zacks said other students can use FlipSide as an opportunity to write more freely about topics they care about.
“Those who have a love for writing should definitely consider FlipSide,” she said. “It gives you the opportunity and platform to voice your opinion on what issues and topics matter to you. You have the freedom to choose whatever you want to write about, which I think is part of what makes FlipSide so special. FlipSide helps you develop and improve your writing skills and you’re able to learn from other young writers. Finally, it allows you to connect with your local community and make your voice heard.”