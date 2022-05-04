Sarah Davis Hurricane High School
Sarah Davis will major in Broadcast and Multimedia Journalism and minor in Criminal Justice at Marshall University.
“My dream job is to work as a multimedia investigative journalist,” Davis said.
Davis wrote for FlipSide during her senior year at Hurricane High School.
“I loved writing for FlipSide because it allowed me to channel my creativity while also gaining experience that will help me later on in my professional career,” she said. “I would encourage anyone who loves to create to join FlipSide. Not only will you get the opportunity to execute your passions, but you will also find a community of fellow creators.”
Susan Prigozen George Washington High School
Susan Prigozen, who has been writing for FlipSide since her freshman year of high school, will be attending New York University to major in biology with a position in the Presidential Honors College.
“Writing for [FlipSide] has not only allowed me to grow as a writer, but has helped me realize the impact media has on the world around us,” Prigozen said. “On multiple occasions, I have had teachers and friends congratulate me on writing I have done for FlipSide. It is such a wonderful opportunity, and I hope that anyone thinking of applying to write for it does.”
Paige Workman Capital High School
Paige Workman will be attending the University of Kentucky to major in Pre-Nursing in the fall.
“FlipSide gave me the opportunity to speak my mind on several issues over the years and also encouraged me to stay up to date with current news as a whole,” Workman said. “I was able to not only improve my writing and communication skills, but also work with several other students my age who provided amazing perspectives and stories to the paper as well.
“Writing for FlipSide is not an experience you will regret — it’s a great way to vocalize the often-overlooked opinions of teens. If you feel unheard, silenced, or ignored, this is a wonderful opportunity to make statements on current and topical issues or write pieces that are personal to matters in your life.
“I would also just like to say thank you to the FlipSide magazine as a whole, as well as the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and the wonderful Leann Ray who has guided me in my journalism journey! I have had a very positive and supportive experience as a FlipSide Writer and, although journalism is not in my future, I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had here and will use the skills and relationships I have made in the future.
“I have been a FlipSide writer throughout my entire high school experience, which included a lot of ups and downs. Despite the craziness I endured during this time, as we all did with the pandemic and subsequent lifestyle adjustments, FlipSide was one of the steady, constant activities I could lean into. Even when I could not participate in my favorite extracurriculars, or attend school regularly, I was able to vent my frustrations, fear, and confusion into researching current issues and presenting them in articles. I will be forever thankful for my time as a member of the FlipSide team.
“I am glad that I got to enjoy a mostly normal school year as a senior, but I am eagerly looking forward to starting my college experience and dedicating myself to my truest interests and passions. It’s been a whirlwind of a ride, but I can not say that I regret a single moment of it. Until next time!”