The West Virginia State Legislature is currently in session, and with that comes the proposal of new bills. The Young Republicans and Young Democrats clubs at George Washington High School have taken an initiative to compose a bill for proposal in a joint effort to help the bright young minds of our state.
Collaboration between the two clubs was in the spirit of political amicability and a want to help the youth of West Virginia. The collaborative bill that they are proposing is the “Promise Plus Bill” (Senate Bill 477). Its purpose is to create a Promise scholarship that will cover full in-state tuition at West Virginia’s public colleges. The acceptance standards for the scholarship would be more rigorous than those for the regular Promise scholarship, but with that comes the extra scholarship money. For every year that a student would accept the scholarship, they would be required to stay in West Virginia.
The purpose of the scholarship found in this bill is to encourage the educated youth of West Virginia to stay in the state after they graduate to help our economy. Young people are leaving the state to pursue a higher education when they could take advantage of the universities such as West Virginia University and Marshall for a much lower cost. The cost being even lower with the proposed Promise Plus scholarship. With Promise Plus, those graduates would then stay in state, as required by the scholarship, and use their education to help better West Virginia. The economy and many other aspects of the state would benefit due to this scholarship and its stipulations.
The bill is an impressive work, but also impressive is the collaboration between these two opposite groups to make it happen. In the mainstream media, we see a divide perpetuated by a “me versus them” attitude. When you are blinded by an opposition that you may not even understand, you are unable to truly reach for the great things that could come if you just worked with the opponent. We can see that here in the creation of this proposed bill. The Young Republicans and the Young Democrats worked together on something that will better West Virginia as a whole, Republican or Democrat or whatever else you may align yourself with.
This bill is also a great learning tool for high schoolers, specifically at George Washington High School. Many students are not familiar with the government’s components and certainly not how a bill is drafted, proposed and passed. It is a great learning tool for the students at George Washington to see how the government works on a state level and is another reason the proposed bill is a great work.
The Promise Plus bill is currently in the beginning phases of being passed through the system of the West Virginia State Senate. It is very important that we, as citizens, do our part in helping things that we find to be important.
Contact Senate President Craig Blair to request that he prioritize the bill to be sent to committee. The Promise Plus scholarship could be a West Virginian child’s way to attend a higher education despite circumstances they may find themselves in. This bill will help the youth of West Virginia, and I have no doubt that the state will find itself grateful for the bipartisan efforts of these two clubs.